Is it easy to withdraw BRL 98.00?

First, do you know the Boom Battle app? According to Brazilian youtubers, the platform offers daily payment in 2022. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck in the app. For this, they claim that it is possible to withdraw R$ 98 “several times”. The promises, in this sense, caught the attention of many internet users. However, people want to know: is the app reliable?

If you want to make money online in 2022, first of all, be careful. A crucial tip, primarily, is to be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. Remember that the intention of these influencers is always to increase their own profits and make more money, never to help their followers or provide reliable information. In this sense, see below our review of Boom Battle, according to official data.

Boom Battle – Meet the platform that offers payment.

The Boom Battle app, first and foremost, is available for download from both the Play Store and the App Store. In other words, the application works on cell phones with the Android operating system and on Apple devices with iOS. On Google Play alone, around 500,000 people have already downloaded the app – which proves its great popularity. In addition, it is worth remembering that Boom Battle is a project of an international company, which identifies itself only as Brixsoft Studio. Thus, the description and interface of the app are in English.

How to earn money in Boom Battle?

Above all, Boom Battle is a gaming app. Beforehand, it is possible to conclude that the app works from the same point of view as several other game platforms. In this way, users play the app’s games, accumulate points, reach the minimum withdrawal amount, and subsequently request payments.

There are several types of games in Boom Battle, each with a specific score. As we mentioned earlier, Boom Battle is an international app. Therefore, payments are made in dollars, always via PayPal. Therefore, it is not possible to “withdraw R$ 98 on the spot” or “receive transfers via Pix”despite the promises of Brazilian youtubers.

Does Boom Battle really pay? Is the platform that offers payment reliable?

On the Play Store, Boom Battle secured a score of 4.1 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, users complain about various problems with the app. A large part of the reviews, for example, say that the platform is unstable, constantly crashes and has numerous bugs.. Furthermore, we found no convincing evidence of withdrawals or transfers. In summary, everything suggests that Boom Battle is not worth it for those who want to earn real money. Finally, see below some reports and draw your own conclusions.

“Uninstalling a bad game, stuck and full of bugs, apart from the theft of the score that shows one thing is when it ends is another.” – Jack Junior.

“Horrible game. when you win the game you only get 27 trophies. and when you lose and 34 . In short, the game does everything for you not to evolve.” – Lucas.

“Super buggy app, I watched more than 30 ads and I could only watch 15, every time I never counted and they were winning over me with ads, malicious game.” – Charles.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bsoftstu.boombattle. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.