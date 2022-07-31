Is Nubank really doing BRL 10,000 sweepstakes for users? Find out how to participate!

Nubank is one of the largest fintechs focused on offering financial services throughout Latin America. The digital bank has millions of customers today. One of the reasons why Nubank is known is for the innovations it presents, in addition to certain promotional campaigns that can draw attention.

Thus, in recent times a lot has been said about the supposed prize draws of R$ 10 thousand that the fintech would be carrying out. Is it really true? And if so, who can participate in the campaign and compete for values? See more below.

Nubank campaign makes R$ 10 thousand raffles

First of all, it must be said that yes, Nubank is responsible for carrying out several raffles that can reach the value of R$ 10 thousand. Thus, the sweepstakes are part of the “Tudo no Roxinho” campaign.

It is still possible to participate. Although the campaign started in May, it runs until August 31.

The promotion works as follows: the customer must access the bank’s application and access the home menu. Then, in the credit card area, you will need to locate the “Tudo no Roxinho” tab.

Once this is done, the next step will require the customer to accept the terms and conditions of the promotion. If he agrees, just enter the standard 4-digit password and start participating.

With this, the promotion participant will receive 3 goals that must be met. Each goal will bring the chance to receive numbered tickets, which in turn can allow the customer to participate in the sweepstakes. The number of tickets varies depending on the goal.

So the first goal offers 1 number. The second releases 5 numbers. On the other hand, the third goal releases 10 numbers. That is, the total number of numbers will be 16.

In addition, Nubank varies the goals according to the customer’s profile, taking into account the pre-approved limit of the card. As a result, users can rely on more personalized goals.

draw dates

In all, Nubank will make the draws of up to R$ 10 thousand on 4 dates. The first two draws have already been held, respectively, on June 18 and July 20.

In this way, customers can still count on two more opportunities. Are they:

1) August 17, 2022;

2) August 20, 2022.

Regarding the first date, the calculation will take place at 3 pm on August 19. With regard to the fourth and final draw, on 08/20, the calculation will be made at 3 pm on August 23.

In addition, it is important to highlight that Nubank will still make a single draw at the end of the campaign. This last draw will be worth R$ 300 thousand.

