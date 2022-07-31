“It changed my life so much”

Being one of the most remembered participants of the Big Brother Brazil, Kaysar Dadour participated this last Saturday (31) in the High hours and talked about his experience at the house and his new career as an actor. According to him, the BBB was what opened his door to the world.

When asked about his experience in reality, Kaysar said he was proud to have participated: “BBB changed my life a lot. I am always very grateful to the BBB. I always say that I never had or will be ashamed of BBB, because there are a lot of people who are ashamed of BBB”, he says.

The Brazilian-naturalized Syrian took second place in the 2018 edition and revealed that he had no intention of becoming famous when he signed up. Before the program, he worked as a children’s party entertainer: “I joined BBB because I wanted to bring my family because I didn’t have money. I worked as a children’s party entertainer, waiter and bartender in Brazil. So, when I joined the BBB, the goal was to earn R$ 1.5 million and bring my family. I didn’t win, I came in second and it’s great for me”.

After the BBB, it was possible to see the influencer in several TV projects, mainly soap operas. He is happy with this: “When I left there, I auditioned for the movie “Carceireiros” (2019) with Rodrigo Lombardi. Then came several things, “Orfãos da Terra” (2019) and now I’m in this amazing soap opera, “Cara e Coragem.”, he concluded celebrating.