‘It was me’: how the 1st case of monkeypox was recovered in Brazil – 07/30/2022

At the end of May, Anderson Ribeiro, 41, embarked on a week’s vacation in Europe. After two years of the pandemic immersed in the home office, in an apartment where he lives alone in Brás, central region of São Paulo, the business administrator scheduled a tour of Portugal and Spain. He went to celebrate his mother’s birthday—whom he traveled with—and meet one of his best friends.

At that point, the first cases of monkeypox — an ancient but rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus — were beginning to spread across the world. The UK identified the first infection on 7 May; 11 days later, there were nine British records. Quickly, other patients appeared nearby. Also in May, the Portuguese government notified 14 more patients.

Anderson knew next to nothing about the new disease. Little was said and known about the contagion and symptoms of what is now considered an international public health emergency – as classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 23. “I went to two bars, one in Portugal and the other in Spain. I kissed a guy in each of them. No big deal. I didn’t even go to clubs, because I was already tired”, remembers the administrator, in conversation with the TAB. “You couldn’t see any wounds on these people.”

On June 6, back in Brazil, he was admitted to Hospital Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, after two other consultations in private emergencies. He had a high fever, chills and difficulty urinating, he had a headache and body ache. The suspect was covid-19 – a disease he has been through unscathed since 2020 – or an infection, but the drugs he had taken did not resolve the symptoms. Gradually, wounds appeared on the skin.

In a few hours, he received the diagnosis from the team at the infectious disease institute: he had monkeypox.

In May, Anderson spent a week in Europe with his mother; she felt the symptoms on her return to Brazil Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

‘It was me’

Anderson spent 14 days in the hospital in isolation. “From the hospital, on the internet, I saw the news: ‘first confirmed case [de varíola dos macacos no Brasil] is a 41-year-old man’. It was me”, he says. During the hospital stay, he felt “unbearable pain”, with the swelling of lymph nodes in the groin and throat region, relieved with medication. “Then the wounds started to itch, some burned”, he adds.

The follow-up he received from the Emílio Ribas team, he says, made him confident that nothing serious would happen. “I immediately asked if it was lethal. But I wasn’t nervous, because I was provided with a lot of information,” he says. “Residents and doctors came in all the time. [no quarto onde estava internado]. I was practically an object of study. I wasn’t in an agreement, but I was treated as such. It was my prejudice, because I never imagined that there would be that structure in the SUS.”

Founded in 1880 to treat cases of smallpox, the former Lazareto dos Variolosos, today Emílio Ribas, is the reference hospital in Brazil for the care and research of infectious diseases. In São Paulo, it is currently the public unit of the state where the ICUs for covid-19 are concentrated.

From the hospital bed, however, Anderson was startled by what he read on social media about his illness, “which was a disease of Africans, that everyone who came from Angola would bring disease”, he recalls. “They also said that it was a disease of faggots, homosexuals. That people traveled to bring the disease to Brazil, that it was the new covid-19 and that it was going to spread to everyone. I thought it was all absurd.”

Anderson Ribeiro spent 14 days hospitalized at Emílio Ribas Hospital Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

‘It’s a daily demand’

From Anderson’s diagnosis through the end of July, Brazil has confirmed more than 900 cases of monkeypox. On Friday (29), the first death was confirmed, that of a 41-year-old man in Belo Horizonte. According to the Ministry of Health, he had serious immunity problems.

The outbreak has grown rapidly, which urgently mobilizes doctors to create an ideal flow of care and attempts to contain the spread of the virus. “Every suspected case, we notify the epidemiological surveillance service. It’s a process in which you need to send a photo of the lesions for someone to evaluate and, if authorized, they collect the exam”, explains infectious disease specialist Gabriel Cuba, who treats patients with monkeypox symptoms since June.

According to Cuba, the consultation protocols were being rapidly adapted according to the demands. “At first, many people ended up going through several doctors before someone suspected monkeypox, because it is a new disease and it has a pattern that only becomes atypical after a certain period of evolution”, he ponders.

“A few days ago, we started to have a higher level of suspicion. [de atendimento] are more structured, there are even private services that are already carrying out exams. It’s a daily demand, but it’s not explosive like that of covid”, says Cuba, who works at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo) and at Nove de Julho, both in São Paulo, the state with the highest number of cases in Brazil: more than 740.

Monkeypox symptoms, Anderson skin wounds are already healed and clearing Image: Fernando Moraes

unsuspecting

The lack of information has been one of the biggest problems in fighting the monkeypox infection in these first few months of the outbreak.

“A patient I saw had a history of pilgrimage. He went to other hospitals and they said it was syphilis, but it didn’t improve. They said it was herpes, and it didn’t improve either”, reports another infectious disease specialist, Dyemison Pinheiro, who works at an assistance service. specialized in sexually transmitted infections, in Santa Cecília, central region of São Paulo.

Among Pinheiro’s regular patients are people living with HIV and adolescents aged 15 to 19 who are using PrEP — a combination of the antiretrovirals tenofovir and emtricitabine to prevent infection with the virus that causes AIDS.

In just one week, however, the doctor came to attend to three suspected monkeypox. In all of them, there are wounds on the body, mainly in the genital and anal region. “The stories are similar. After five to seven days of sexual exposure, they began to feel injuries, which started with redness, then became elevated and, when they rupture, a liquid content comes out and breaks”, he says.

The delay in diagnosis, however, still “shows in reality that even health professionals are unaware and unprepared with the emergence of monkeypox”.

While caring for patients, infectious disease specialists have also tried to create a way to inform the population about the disease without creating stigma. “We are avoiding the nomenclature ‘monkey smallpox’, because it allows us to say that the animal is responsible for this”, ponders the doctor Guilherme Anjos.

“This smallpox was a mistake. It came from a laboratory process in the 50s, 60s, and there was a contamination of this virus in some monkeys.” He prefers to refer to the disease as “monkeypox”, a term that has also been used by the Ministry of Health.

Another concern of health professionals is prejudiced and moral speeches against the LGBTQIA+ population, since studies show that most people infected with the virus so far are men who have sex with men. “We have to avoid mistakes of the past, such as calling AIDS a ‘gay cancer’. We cannot let that happen in this group. Monkeypox is not exclusive to them”, says Anjos.

On Thursday (28), the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, warned men who have sex with men about the risks of contamination: he asked that the number of partners be reduced, for example. For physician Rico Vasconcelos, the guidance is appropriate, as the virus is transmitted through respiratory secretions and skin and mucosal lesions.

“Just asking sick people not to go to parties and meetings is not enough, because transmission is also carried out by those who are without symptoms. As long as we don’t have vaccines, and condoms don’t prevent contamination, it’s good that everyone gives a safe’.”

‘More homely’, Anderson’s daily company is his cats Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

Anderson Ribeiro back to work routine after hospitalization Image: Fernando Moraes/UOL

Back

It’s been a little over a month since Anderson resumed his normal social activities. “I followed the isolation protocol, I’m fine, and the stains have already started to disappear,” says the paulistano. “I’m very homely, I don’t stay on the street, I prefer my cats. My biggest job today is explaining to people about my life,” he jokes.

He says he doesn’t mind talking about monkeypox or showing his face. “Unlike the first case of covid, which we don’t know who it is”, he highlights.

“I didn’t commit any crimes. I’m sure I didn’t pass this on to anyone, I isolated myself as soon as I had the first symptoms. Not even my mother, who was with me, caught it.”

For Anderson, this is the way to make more people aware of the care with the new virus. “At the first strange sign you should see a doctor. The sooner you isolate yourself, the better for you and for others.”