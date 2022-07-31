It went out! Flamengo announces the lineup for the game against Atlético-GO

Mais Querido faces a team from Goiás in the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship

Flamengo is scheduled with news to face Atlético-GO, this Saturday (30), in a game valid for the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The ball will roll at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at Maracanã. With an eye on the match against Corinthians, next Tuesday (2), for Libertadores, coach Dorival Júnior saved a lot. In this way, the duo formed by Everton Cebolinha and Vidal will play.

Holders: Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Vidal, Diego, Victor Hugo, Cebolinha, Lázaro and Marinho.

Reservations: Hugo, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Vitinho, Gabi, Pedro

Earn money with Mengão wins

This is the first time that the two will start a confrontation for Flamengo. The striker has three games for Mengão, all starting on the bench. The Chilean midfielder has one less match for Fla, but he also started them as an option for coach Dorival Júnior.

The Chilean midfielder replaces Thiago Maia. Spared, shirt 8 remains as an option on the bench. The striker Everton Cebolinha has the responsibility of replacing the Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta. The attacking duo will be on account of Lázaro and Marinho.

Flamengo started the round in sixth place, with 30 points, 12 behind leader Palmeiras, who has already played and won this Saturday (30). In case of victory over Atlético-GO, Mais Querido will sleep in the G4 of the competition and can stay there until the end of the round.

All tickets have already been sold and the expectation is that the crowd will push the team to the fourth consecutive victory in the competition. Before, Mengão defeated Coritiba, Juventude and Avaí. The duel with Atlético-GO is broadcast on Premiere, but only on Coluna do Fla can you find the most red-black narration on the Internet, under the command of the star Rafa Penido.