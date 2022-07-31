It will run out! New partial of tickets sold for Flamengo x Atlético-GO

After the draw against Athletico-PR for the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo returns to the field this Saturday (30), against Atlético-GO, at 20:30, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship. Needing to win to enter the G-4, Mengão will count on the support of its fans.

For tonight’s match, Flamengo has already sold more than 53,000 tickets in advance. There are few sectors available, because the entrances to the North, Lower East and Upper East are already sold out. Pushed by the Nation, the Most Beloved seeks the fourth consecutive victory in the competition.

Flamengo has the highest average attendance in the Brazilian championship, with almost 55,000 fans present per game. And of the five largest audiences in Brazil, four are from the Nation. Flamengo x Atlético-GO will be another large audience and will increase the red-black average even more.

Tickets for Flamengo fans are sold on the Flamengo.superingresso.com.br website, and fans can buy tickets online, having to pick them up at one of the exchange stations. For more information about the withdrawal, click here!

Probable lineup of Flamengo vs Atlético-GO

For Flamengo x Atlético-GO, Mengão will have news in the lineup. That’s because despite being an important game, the club is already eyeing the duel against Corinthians, next Tuesday (02), for Libertadores. Therefore, Dorival must send a reserve team to the field, but with Vidal and Cebolinha.

Therefore, in the last training session before the match, coach Dorival Júnior outlined the probable lineup of Flamengo for the match against Atlético-GO: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego Ribas, Arturo Vidal and Victor Hugo; Chives, Lazarus and Marino.

