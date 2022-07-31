Ivete Sangalo shows one of the twins on stage: “just like her mother”

Ivete Sangalo enchants by showing one of her twin daughters dancing on stage

The singer Ivete Sangalo surprised netizens by publishing a beautiful click of one of her twin daughters on stage. The Bahian is a proud mother of two girls and a boy. The eldest son, Marcelo, is 12 years old, and the twins Marina and Helena, are four years old.

The children are the fruit of the singer’s marriage with the nutritionist Daniel Cady. The artist and her family enjoyed a few days of vacation and enjoyed their stay in the city of Orlando, in the United States.

On July 17, the singer stirred the festival audience “Florida Cup Fun Fest 2022”when taking the show 50th anniversary special. She celebrated her half century in style with her entire family in attendance.

On the occasion, Veveta received Xanddy, Carla Perez and Jacaré on stage during her presentation, which lasted more than two hours. Ivete Sangalo took advantage of the great moment and paid a beautiful tribute to her twin daughters, Marina and Helena. She invited the little ones to dance to the tune of “Cadê Dalila”.

The firstborn of Rainha do Axé, Marcelo, played with his mother’s band, as he has often done. However, it was one of the Bahian’s twin daughters who caught the attention of netizens. It so happens that little Marina gave a show and enchanted the audience by showing that the artistic vein comes from birth.

In the pictures, you can see the little girl super comfortable on stage. She jumped, danced and even did some choreography that shook the singer’s fans. In the caption of a video shared on social networks from the profile of a fan club of Ivete Sangalo, the girl received a lot of praise. “Ahhh guys, stop right? How cute”, highlighted the followers.

In the comments of the publication, netizens filled the video with several affectionate messages. “This Marina is awesome!” declared a follower. Another netizen said: “It’s just like every mother!”. And yet a third said: “It’s so cute my Friday is complete”.

