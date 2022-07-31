IZA poses in a thong bikini and boasts an impressive butt – Celebrities



07/30/2022 19:01

07/30/2022 19:01

The singer IZA showed that in addition to her talent in music, she is also a true expert when it comes to winning the attention of fans on social networks. This week, for example, the famous enjoyed a yacht ride with her husband, Srgio Santosand stole the show by appearing wearing a stylish thong bikini.

On the occasion, the artist opted for a purple garment to enjoy her leisure time. After posting photos of the tour on Instagram, one of the clicks impressed the singer’s fans.

In this image, IZA appears on her back, flaunting her massive butt and powerful curves. To complement the look, the muse wore a straw hat. In the caption of the post, she wrote ‘Virgo’s |Groove’, mentioning one of the songs from the new album by Beyonce.

In front of the beautiful photos of the singer, fs were delighted and made a point of leaving several compliments for her. A follower said: ‘How beautiful’. Another admirer wrote: ‘Without structures for this woman’s beauty, what a spectacle’. One boy also praised: ‘Beautiful and powerful’.



