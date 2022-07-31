Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Says Her Marriage to Ben Affleck ‘Won’t Last’: ‘I’m Not Convinced’ – Monet

+



Ojani Noa; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Getty Images; Playback/Instagram)

Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, decided, out of the blue, to give his opinion on her marriage to actor Ben Affleck. The former Cuban chef was married to the singer between 1997 and 1998.

The information was taken from an interview published by the Daily Mail on Saturday (30). After him, J-Lo was married to actor Cris Judd (2001-2003) and songwriter Marc Anthony (2004-2014) before resuming romance with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa (Photo: Getty Images)

Speaking about his relationship with the 53-year-old singer, Ojani, 48, said: “I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last.”

Apparently suffering from mild repression, Ojani continues: “Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband number four. I was her number one husband and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

“I’m glad she’s back with Ben, but I have a feeling it won’t last. I think she’s someone who’s going to be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with a person. She constantly strives to move forward in her professional life, which is why she has a career spanning three decades, but she also moves forward in her private life.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: Getty Images)

Fact is that J-Lo lives a unique moment in his life. After reuniting with actor Ben Affleck last year and living in a memory for months, the two were married this month in a Las Vegas chapel.

The singer and her now-husband were together for a short time the first time, between 2002 and 2004, when they even got engaged. At the time, one of the main reasons that made them cancel the wedding was “excessive press attention”.

The remake of the novel began there in May 2021 or so, around the time they were spotted together for the first few times. The engagement came in April of this year, after the actor proposed to the singer.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in 2003 (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is the mother of 14-year-old twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

