Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time, says White House | World

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, the White House said Saturday. Because of the result, it will restart an isolation process.

The statement said that between Tuesday and Friday, Biden took tests for the coronavirus that came back negative. In this Saturday, the american president performed a new test and this time the result was positivewhich has been described as a virus “rebound positivity”.

Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on July 21. At the time, the White House reported that he had been treated with the antiviral Paxlovid, used in mild cases of the disease.

Catching Covid two or more times a year may be common with the omicron, study indicates

The White House also said the US president increased the amount of testing because of the potential for a resurgence of Covid-19 in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.

“The president has not experienced any resurgence of symptoms and continues to feel very well. This being the case, there is no reason to restart treatment this time, but obviously we will continue to watch closely,” the White House said.

The US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Pfizer, the maker of the antiviral, indicate based on a study that Covid-19 rebound cases account for 1% to 2% of total patients taking Paxlovid.

Biden received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office and took booster shots in September 2021 and March 2022.

In guidelines published in May on treatment with Paxlovid, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that patients who have taken the antiviral may experience Covid-19 rebound within 2 to 8 days after treatment.