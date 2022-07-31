José Leoncio is shocked by the discovery

Advertising Could not load ad

the romance between Erica (Marcela Fetter) and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) was short-lived, but it bore eternal fruit. In the next chapters of the novel wetlanda 9pm super production on TV Globo, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) discovers that the family is about to increase.

the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) finds out that Érica is pregnant with José Lucas and is perplexed. To make matters worse, the journalist’s father asks the farmer to convince her to terminate the pregnancy. It remains to be seen what the landowner will do in Bruno Luperi’s remake

Erica returns to the Pantanal alongside her father, Ibrahim (Dan Stullbach), a smart and corrupt politician. Willing to do anything to succeed in life, the gold digger thinks of a way to take advantage of José Leôncio’s wealth and forces José Lucas to marry his daughter.

“I recognize that this is a very difficult conversation… But I admire your manliness in taking responsibility for what you did… So that’s right… If you want to take this stupidity, go do it right! you marrying her”, shoots Ibrahim at the pawn. With information from columnist André Romano, from TV Observatory.

