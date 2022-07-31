José Lucas becomes a politician and sinks once and for all in the Pantanal

From truck driver to pedestrian, Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) has always given himself to the fullest to perform his duties, despite having dark personal characteristics that could easily lead him to the team of antagonists. In the next chapters of wetlandafter an extra round of love suffering, the eldest son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be harshly deceived by Érica (Marcella Fetter) and Ibraim (Dan Stulbach), accepting a mission to become a career politician.

As we mentioned earlier, Ibrahim is the misfortune that was missing to add fuel to the fire and show the true dangers of humanity. Erica’s father is a “root” politician, one of those who believe in absolutely nothing that is beneficial to the environment. Sustainability? For Ibraim, it’s a waste of time.

José Lucas will be harshly deceived by Érica in the nine o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

José Lucas will be harshly deceived by Érica in the nine o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Érica even shows a certain embarrassment for walking alongside the deputy, but she accepts the family conditions and returns to the Pantanal with a false pregnancy, ready to deceive José Lucas and take away his family’s assets. The opportunity will be seen by Ibraim, who insists on creating a plan to win the trust of the firstborn of the “King of the Gado” and suck him off in the chef’s fashion.

José Lucas comes to believe that he can change his life and follows in the footsteps of the new counselor, becoming a career politician, information that, by the way, will be discovered by José Leôncio over the radio. You can already imagine the confusion that this story will generate, so stay connected to Diário 24 Horas to stay on top of more summaries about the soap opera Pantanal.