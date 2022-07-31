Juliana Paes is accused of firing an employee with serious health problems

– Continues after announcement –



Controversy! Juliana Paes, 43, is being accused of having harmed a former employee and not helping her in a delicate moment with her health.

Last Saturday, July 30, the son of a former employee detonated the actress. In his outburst Alberto João claimed that the famous fired his mother, a cook and housekeeper who worked for 11 years for the star, after she became seriously ill.

Adriana das Graças, was providing services at the ex-global’s house from December 2010 to November 2021. According to Alberto, she was released after she showed that she was not well. On social media, he shared a video in which the actress appeared giving an interview and sending Adriana a kiss.

Then, the employee who was a cook, thanks the memory and gives a report about her health problem that made her try against her own life.

“You dedicate 11 years to a family. You see your children being born and when you get depressed, you try to commit suicide, you are hospitalized twice in a psychiatric hospital, you have to go to CAPS to get free medicine, because nobody helps you. Thank you very much, Juliana, for finding me wonderful”, says Adriana.

“The girl in the video is my mother. She dedicated herself for 11 years at @julianapaes’ house, she did her best. But when she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because of depression, she was fired. The INSS gave her six months to take care of her, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her,” Alberto wrote on his twitter.

Watch the video below of the former employee’s account:

The girl in the video is my mother, she dedicated herself for 11 years to the house of @julianapaes did his best. But when she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because of depression, she was fired. The inss gave her 6 months to take care of her, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her pic.twitter.com/vjItlxDBnZ — Allbertrs (@Allbertrs1) July 29, 2022

