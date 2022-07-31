Juliana Paes is accused of firing and humiliating a retired employee with severe depression: “I gave you a shack to live in” (video)

The employee pointed out that, during the time she was unable to work, she did not receive any contact from the bosses.

247 – Juliana Paes was accused by a former employee of dismissing her after the end of a leave because of severe depression. Adriana das Graças said that she worked as a housekeeper and cook for the actress for 11 years, regretting that she still did not receive any help to continue with the treatment, such as the cost of medicines. The report is from the TV News portal.

According to the worker, she left her duties in November last year after an argument with a co-worker who works as a nanny. She would have put her own life at risk because of the depressive outbreak. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from O Dia.

Adriana claimed that she was on leave from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) until the end of July. She would have been fired soon after and received a call from Juliana this Saturday (30) when she learned that she had published a video about the situation on social media.

She said that the interpreter would have thrown it in her face every time she helped her, including that she would have given her a “shack so she could have a place to live”.

The maid pointed out that, during the time she was unable to work, she did not receive any contact from her employers. She pointed out that the artist, for example, could have contacted her to find out about her health status.

Adriana’s rant

The video was shared by Albert João, Adriana’s son, on his Twitter profile. “The girl in the video is my mother, she dedicated herself for 11 years to Juliana Paes’ house and gave her best. But when she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital, because of depression, she was fired,” he wrote.

“The INSS gave her six months to take care of herself, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her”, added the boy, when sharing the cook’s outburst:

You dedicate yourself for 11 years to a family, you see the children being born and, when you get depressed, try to commit suicide and enter twice in a psychiatric hospital, you have to go to Caps [Centro de Atenção Psicossocial] to get free medicine because nobody helps you. Thank you, Juliana.

The report contacted representatives of Juliana Paes, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text.

The girl in the video is my mother, she dedicated herself for 11 years to the house of @julianapaes did his best. But when she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because of depression, she was fired. The inss gave her 6 months to take care of her, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her pic.twitter.com/vjItlxDBnZ — Allbertrs (@Allbertrs1) July 29, 2022

