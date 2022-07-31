Juliana Paes is accused of firing off employee with depression

Juliana Paes during festival in the United States in 2020 (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

After working at Juliana Paes’ house for 11 years, cook Adriana das Graças says she was fired by the actress when she needed to take time off work to take care of a serious condition of depression.

In an interview with Fabia Oliveira, columnist for iG, Adriana said that an argument with another employee of the actress, who worked as a nanny, in November last year made her attempt suicide. She even asked for an app car for the Rio-Niterói Bridge, but the driver changed the path when he saw the cook’s condition, stopping at a psychiatric hospital in Piedade, in the North Zone of Rio.

Adriana was admitted to the hospital, where she had several crises, and asked to continue the treatment at home, running into a problem. “The medicines were expensive and I wasn’t getting paid, waiting for the INSS to start paying them, which only happened in February,” said Adriana.

The cook tried to return to work after the last day of leave, on July 7 of this year, but received news from Juliana’s assistant that she had been fired and that the accountant would process the contract termination.

On social media, Adriana said that she even talked to Juliana Paes after the initial outburst, but that the actress would have “threw it in her face” the times she helped her.

Also to iG, Juliana’s advice said that Adriana’s accusation is not valid and that this would not be the reason for the dismissal.

Check out the press release by Juliana Paes:

“Actress Juliana Paes’ press office communicates that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graças does not. Last July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and family were always careful and respectful with the personal issues that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract. Juliana kept Adriana working for years on treatment for the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical as well as financial help. The dismissal took place for other reasons and was made within the law, guaranteeing all rights to the former employee. Furthermore, Juliana will not comment again on the case”.