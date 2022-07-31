Juliana Paes opens the game and explains herself after being involved in the dismissal of a sick employee: “It actually happened”

This past weekend, the actress Juliana Paes became the target of controversies. It all started when the motoboy Alberto João accused the ex-global of having fired your mother, Adriana das Graçasafter a maid’s depression and needing to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

In a video shared by him on Twitter, Adriana reports that she attempted suicide and had to be hospitalized twice in a psychiatric clinic. Thus, Juliana Paes spoke through its press office. “Actress Juliana Paes’ press office communicates that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graças does not proceed“, they stated.

The advisory informed that there was a shutdown and that her family has always been very respectful of Adriana. “This would never be the reason for the end of the contract. Juliana kept Adriana working for years in treatment of the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical and also financial help. , guaranteeing all rights to the former collaborator. Furthermore, Juliana will not comment on the case again”the statement said.

the case

According to Adriana’s son, even with the INSS giving her six months to take care of herself, the bosses fired her. “You dedicate 11 years to a family. You see your children being born and when you get depressed, you try to commit suicide, you are hospitalized twice in a psychiatric hospital, you have to go to CAPS to get free medicine, because nobody helps you. Thank you so much, Juliana, for thinking I’m wonderful.” said Adriana.