Juliana Paes receives serious accusations from ex-cook

Juliana Paes had his name involved in another controversy this week. Through social networks, the motoboy Albertshared a video of his mother, Adriana das Graçaswho worked as the artist’s cook for 11 years, making accusations against the actress.

In the record, the former cook reveals that she tried to commit suicide and had to be hospitalized twice in a psychiatric clinic at the time she worked for Juliana. Nonetheless, she reports that she was fired when she was diagnosed with depression and did not receive any support from the famous.

Advertising Could not load ad

“The girl in the video is my mother. She dedicated herself for 11 years at Juliana Paes’ house, she gave her all. But when she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because of depression, she was fired. The INSS gave her six months to take care of her, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her”said Albert.

On video, Adriana says that she dedicated herself to Juliana Paes’ family for 11 years and when she needed it most, she didn’t have the artist’s help. “You dedicate 11 years to a family. You see your children being born and when you get depressed, you try to commit suicide, you are hospitalized twice in a psychiatric hospital, you have to go to CAPS to get free medicine, because nobody helps you. Thank you so much, Juliana, for finding me wonderful.”said the former cook.

read more The girl in the video is my mother, she dedicated herself for 11 years to the house of @julianapaes did his best. But when she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital because of depression, she was fired. The inss gave her 6 months to take care of her, but they didn’t even want to know and fired her pic.twitter.com/vjItlxDBnZ — Allbertrs (@Allbertrs1) July 29, 2022

Juliana Paes’s advice spoke out

In view of the ex-cook’s account, Juliana Paes’s adviser commented on the matter. In a statement sent to journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem, the actress’ team reported that the accusations are not valid and that Adriana das Graças’ dismissal took place within the law.

Check out the full note:

“Actress Juliana Paes’ press office communicates that the accusation made by Ms. Adriana das Graças does not. Last July, the employee was actually terminated. Juliana and family were always careful and respectful with the personal issues that Adriana went through during the period and this would never be the reason for the end of the contract.”started.

“Juliana kept Adriana working for years on treatment for the disease and going beyond her obligations as an employer with medical and financial help. The dismissal took place for other reasons and was made within the law, guaranteeing all rights to the former employee. In addition, Juliana will not comment on the case again.”finished.