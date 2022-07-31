Justice converts into preventive detention of man who kept his family in private prison for 17 years | Rio de Janeiro

O Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro through the Custody Hearing Center, converted the arrest of Luiz Antonio Santos Silva, 49, into preventive custody – which has no expiration date – this Saturday (30).

He is accused of domestic violence against his wife and two children, and of keeping them in false imprisonment for 17 years.

In her decision, Judge Monique Correa Brandao dos Santos Moreira, who presided over the hearing, took into account the serious facts attributed to Luiz to order the arrest.

“Considering the concrete disapproval of the agent’s alleged conduct, which restricted the freedom of his wife and children, depriving them of food and minimum conditions of survival, also subjecting them to intense physical and mental suffering for many years . It is also necessary to protect the criminal investigation, since the release of the custodian prematurely may negatively influence the integrity of the testimonies of victims and witnesses, when they are heard in court. precautionary measures from prison, I reject the request for release and convert the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive”, he decided.

The family was released on Thursday (28), in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and needed medical care because of severe malnutrition and dehydration.

Also this Saturday, the woman who was a victim of false imprisonment with her 19 and 22-year-old children reported that she and her children were beaten with wires and pieces of wood by her husband.

Father used wires to torture children and wife held in false imprisonment for 17 years

“(He) beat with wire and sometimes with a piece of wood. He was already very aggressive, but over the years the aggressions got worse”, he reported in an interview with TV Globo.

One of the children with his feet tied

“I was without food, without water, being beaten, my children too, tied up, being beaten with string and hanging us too”, said the victim.

Luiz Antônio Santos Silva was arrested in the act by the Civil Police.

The woman says they never had contact with other people. The family was kept for 17 years in a house with no sanitation in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio.

The mother and two children were discharged on Friday night (29) and were taken to the home of relatives. They had been hospitalized at Rocha Faria Hospital since Thursday (28), when they were rescued in ill-treated and malnourished conditions.



The Civil Police carry out new searches, this Saturday morning (30), at the family’s home in Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio. The agents seek more information about the crimes committed by Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, husband and father of the victims, who was arrested in the act.

The victims were rescued this Thursday (28), after an anonymous tip. Luiz Antônio was transferred to the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of Rio, and must answer for kidnapping or false imprisonment, aggression, ill-treatment and the crime of torture.

According to the police, the main concern at the time of the rescue was to provide medical attention. “The situation was appalling,” summarized one of the agents.

“The police officers who first arrived here found these children really tied up. Later, I arrived and saw that they were dirty, malnourished. So, the immediate concern was to provide medical assistance. Samu was called to provide all the assistance”, said the PM

Shortly after the rescue, the woman told the police that the three suffered physical and psychological violence on a permanent basis and that they could go three days without eating. She also stated that Luiz Antonio never allowed her to work or her children to attend school.

On the morning of this Thursday (28), after an anonymous tip, military police from the 27th BPM rescued a mother and children who lived on Rua Leonel Rocha, in the district of Foice, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, in private prison. 17 years ago.

According to the complaint, the aggressor is Luiz Antônio Santos Silva, husband and father of the victims. He was nicknamed the DJ for putting on loud music to drown out victims’ cries for help. The children are 19 and 22 years old, but, according to neighbors, they appear to be about 10 years old because of malnutrition.

Neighbors report horrors in the house that served as a prison for the family in Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro

The same neighbors also stated that the family was hungry, as Luiz Antônio received donations in food, but threw it away so he wouldn’t have to pass it on to the family.

Neighbor Sebastião Gomes da Silva said he managed to give a fruit to one of his children on the day the family was rescued. “The little creature took the banana and ate it, peel and all. She was very hungry.”

House where the family was found