Klara Castanho returns to work and shows script for Back at 15

Klara Castanho showed that she is resuming her work routine after the exposure of her pregnancy and the donation of the baby for adoption.

The 21-year-old actress shared an image from the script for the second season of “Back to 15” (Netflix), where she plays the character Carol.

“Studying,” he wrote. The publication generated comments from Camila Queiroz, Carol Castro, Bruna Griphao and other artists, who expressed their happiness for the artist.

A little over a month ago, Klara Castanho revealed that she managed a child after being raped and gave him up for adoption. The story gained notoriety after comments from presenter Antonia Fontenelle and journalist Leo Dias. Later, through an open letter, the actress broke the silence, and reported the violence suffered.

Klara said she was raped and became pregnant, even though she took the morning after pill. Classified by her as “the most difficult account of my life”, the artist explained that she did not want to make the matter public, but, as the adoption was exposed, she decided to speak out.

Later, Leo Dias, and the Metrópoles portal that hosts the journalist’s blog, apologized to Klara Castanho for the undue exposure of the case.

Case against Antonia Fontenelle

On the 18th, the Court denied an injunction to Klara Castanho against the youtuber Antonia Fontenelle. The actress asked for the withdrawal of the statements made by the Bolsonarista presenter about her, on June 24, from YouTube. Fontenelle exposed the delivery for adoption of a baby the result of rape suffered by the actress

The news was reported by columnist ancelmus Gois, from the O Globo website, and splash had access to the decision. In the document, signed by Judge Flávia Viveiro de Castro, of the 2nd Civil Court of Barra, the magistrate removed the secrecy of Justice from the process and understood that the determination to withdraw Fontenelle’s statements would be “a kind of censorship”.

“The facts reported in this case are public knowledge. Even with regard to the statements published by the defendant, who, according to what was seen on YouTube to be able to decide on injunctive relief, at first did not reveal the author’s name in her criticisms; In this way, secrecy of justice is not justified. It is a claim that aims to hold the defendant responsible for her statements and postings. The facts, the comments on the facts, the posts are all on the social network. A speech cannot be censored , as much as we don’t agree with him. This, however, does not exempt anyone who publishes and issues an offensive opinion, or who spreads a hate speech, produced evidence and proven the facts, from being held responsible for what he published”, says an excerpt of the document.

The decision also reinforces that the Judiciary cannot censor Fontenelle’s social networks.

“The situation experienced by the plaintiff is worthy of consideration and respect. If the defendant did not know how to respect the human being that the plaintiff is and, as stated in the complaint, she intended to take financial advantage of the suffering of others, such conduct must be repeated, after the proof of the facts, must be negatively sanctioned by the Judiciary; At the moment, however, the Judiciary cannot censor the defendant’s social network, prohibiting her from disclosing her version of facts already disclosed. powerOne would think that, then, before any publication on the network, the Justice should be consulted, which would be absurd.”

The action proceeds with the claim for damages.