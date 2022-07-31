Klara Castanho returns to work and shows series script: ‘Studying’

Actress Klara Castanho, 21, used social media to show followers and fans that she is back to work. This Saturday (30), she shared a photo of a page from the script for the series “Back to 15” (Neftlix), in which she plays the character Carol.

In the caption of the photo, the actress wrote: “Studying”. Several famous anonymous liked and commented on the publication supporting Klara, among them, Camila Queiroz, who is part of the cast of the series, posted emojis.

“Shine, my love. I love you”, commented the actress Jeniffer Nascimento. “Go there and rock it”, wrote Cacau Protásio, adding emojis of faces with eyes of heart.

The actress has been away from social media since July 6 when she published a text thanking her for the support she received after having her intimacy exposed after opting for the legal donation of the baby as a result of sexual violence.

Before that, she published an open letter reporting the case of abuse she suffered far from the city where she lives, friends and family. Klara says she wouldn’t have realized that the rape resulted in an unwanted pregnancy.

Klara also said that while she was still in the hospital, she was approached by a columnist who knew about the pregnancy but not the rape. A few days after giving birth, she said she was approached by another columnist.

What motivated the release of the letter at that time, according to the actress, was the repercussion of “people conspiring and creating versions of the repulsive violence and trauma” she suffered. (Folhapress)