Know what the location of your pain in the abdomen could indicate

It is very common to see people suffering from pain in their abdomen. Because? Well, this is due to the amount of organs we have in this region. As such, many things can potentially cause pain in this area. Is this your case? Know that the exact location of the discomfort can clarify all your doubts.

When we feel burning, pain, nausea or we come across stains, we immediately want to know what could have caused it, right? our instinct is identify the problem that is causing the pain to eliminate it.

Fortunately, the exact place where the pain is concentrated can tell you that. To help you with this, we are going to cite some examples of discomfort and where they usually manifest themselves, so this will be your north.

Pain in the upper part of the stomach

If your discomfort is on the upper side of your body and if you mainly feel bloated in that area, it could mean that you have trapped gas.

Many people take gas as a joke, but only until they feel the pain it can cause. To get a sense of “severity”, many people even confuse the pain that gases cause to the body with those that denounce a heart attack. The reason? It’s because it really hurts a lot! Especially since it’s a pain that comes from the inside out.

The best in this case is to go easy on things like beer, beans and dairy. Also, of course, you have to eat slowly! And to try to improve, the person can take a pill of coal vegetable.

Pain in the lower chest or upper abdominal region

Pain in this area can be a very specific ailment that is well known to Brazilians: heartburn. Anyone who has heartburn knows all too well how horrible acid reflux feels.

Often when reflux arrives in the throat, the individual feels even more pain! Several foods can be responsible for this, especially fatty foods, caffeinated drinks and even tobacco.

The solution to this situation is to adopt a more balanced diet, try your best not to smoke and not wear clothes that tighten your abdomen.

Severe pain in the upper abdominal region

If the pain is higher up in the abdomen, you most likely have an ulcer. So it is! Ulcer pain is sharp and quite recognizable, as it makes you feel like the lining of your stomach is all over. bruised.

And as if the pain wasn’t enough, people with ulcers experience nausea, changes in appetite, rapid and seemingly inexplicable weight loss. They also experience vomiting and even chest pain.

Ulcers can arise from the unregulated use of medications such as aspirin and ibuprofen and anti-inflammatories. Tobacco can also cause this disease, as well as the abuse of alcoholic beverages.

The best thing to do is prevent them by drinking less and not taking over-the-counter medications, and eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains whenever possible.