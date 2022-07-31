Leandra Leal appears in a photo with her mother and exposes the murder

Leandra Leal appeared in a rare photo with her mother and daughter

Leandra Leal she has been in successful soap operas on TV Globo and although she is well known, she keeps her personal life discreet. The artist is the daughter of the veteran Ângela Leal, who has also acted in platinum plots and had a brief stint on RecordTV. Mother of a girl, the famous recently surprised by sharing a photo between them on Instagram.

In the click appear Ângela Leal, Leandra Leal and Júlia, the artist’s adopted daughter. Both appear smiling and in the caption the actress wrote: “When we took this photo, Juju saw it and said: “Look how cool! It’s generation, generation and generation, it looks like those dolls. Like matriosque dolls that are guarded and protected, we celebrate the privilege of perpetuating the love, affection and knowledge that only time can provide. Thank you for being our foundation, @leal.angela”.

BRUTAL MURDER

In another publication, actress Leandra Leal exposed a brutal murder that took place in 1975. At the time, the presenter Leila Carnationwas found dead in front of a motel and the new GloboPlay series will reveal all the details of this story, which to this day remains an unknown.

“A case that was not a suicide attempt as it seemed, but that reveals the shocking way in which the authoritarian regime acted in the country. Leila was a young, beautiful, middle-class, famous woman, but none of that saved her from being silenced, no one heard her version, and at the same time her behavior was judged by society and the media,” wrote Leandra Leal in the caption of a video. , where he publishes the series.

