learn everything HERE about the loan and understand how it will work

Thousands of beneficiaries of Brazil aid are awaiting approval of the program loan.

Recently, Provisional Measure No. 1,106, which expanded consigned credit, was approved in Congress.

Recently, the program that emerged as a replacement for the Family Scholarshipafter much controversy, had its base value increased to the house of BRL 600.

However, the increase in Brazil aid will only be valid from this August and the beneficiaries looking for other ways to gain access to the money.

One of these ways is the so-called payroll loan. box has. Find out below how it works.

UNDERSTAND HOW THE LOAN WILL WORK

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan works as follows: up to 40% of the value of the social program benefit can be compromised by the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

In addition, up to 5% can be used to withdraw and repay debts on the card. The term to pay off the loan debt is 48 months and the interest is lower: around 2%.

Thus, it is necessary to carry out some productive activity or provision of services to apply for the Caixa Tem loan.

CASH CREDIT; CASH CREDIT HAS



Caixa Credit provides loans from BRL 300 to BRL 1,000 for individuals, with a payment term of up to 24 months and interest of 1.95% per month.

To apply, you must be interested in the business sector, even if informally.

Legal entities and MEIs will also be able to apply for Caixa Tem credit.

For those cases, the amount can reach up to R$ 3,000, with a payment term of up to 24 months and interest of 1.99% per month.

NEGATIVE CASH LOAN



O Caixa Tem loan is also offered to those with negativethat is, for those who have a “dirty name” in institutions such as Serasa and SPC Brasil.

However, you can only perform request who did not have debts greater than BRL 3,000 until January 31, 2022 according to the Credit Information System.

For this debt rate, unused real estate financing and/or bank credit limits will not be considered.

BRAZIL AID LOAN



The type of loan for the recipient Brazil aidin turn, goes through some definitions.

To apply for the Caixa loan, it will be necessary to carry out the registration update in the Caixa Tem application.

In addition, as the modality serves those who wish to undertake, the beneficiary must inform his occupation and income, even if he does not have a formal job.

After the credit analysis, the loan box has may be requested.

HOW TO MAKE A LOAN IN CAIXA TEM?



To request the cash loan You must use the Caixa Tem app.

The credit request will be analyzed within one week after the request.

Click here and see the step by step.