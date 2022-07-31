learn how to CONSULT the value of your AUGUST installment

From day august 9 the amount of R$ 600 begins to be distributed to just over 19 million families benefited as Brazil aid. Next month, the novelty is the additional R$ 200 to the minimum installment of R$ 400 paid to those contemplated. The amount of R$ 600 must be distributed between the months of August to December.

As usual, the amount of R$ 600 will be transferred by Auxílio Brasil using the Social Identification Number (NIS). The schedule uses the last digit that precedes the hyphen to distribute the payment, being one group contemplated per day. Entry into the program depends on enrollment in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

It is worth saying that having family registration in CadÚnico, however, does not guarantee that you will receive the aid immediately. Access to the value will depend on the budget made available by the government, in addition to compliance with the established rules.

To be covered by Auxílio Brasil, you must have an income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210.00. In addition, priority is given to those with children or adolescents in the family, pregnant women, or those headed by women.

Aid Brazil consultation in August

to know if was included in the Aid Brazil and to check the amount of the installment referring to August, the citizen has the possibility to access some channels. Both in person and online, or by telephone, the information can be seen by the family representative.

Auxílio Brasil application informing the CPF number;

Caixa Tem application informing the CPF number and creating an access password;

Telephone 111 for Caixa assistance;

Telephone 121 of the Ministry of Citizenship Service;

In person at Caixa Econômica bank branches or lottery houses, presenting a photo ID.

payment schedule

It is only in the month of August that the Auxílio Brasil payment schedule will be brought forward to the beginning of the month. Normally, this transfer is made in the last ten working days of the month. The idea is that the amount of R$ 600 reaches the workers’ pockets sooner.

NIS end of NIS 1 – August 9th;

NIS end of NIS 2 – August 10;

NIS end of NIS 3 – August 11;

NIS end of NIS 4 – August 12;

NIS end of NIS 5 – August 15;

NIS end of NIS 6 – August 16;

NIS end of NIS 7 – August 17;

NIS end of NIS 8 – August 18;

NIS end of NIS 9 – August 19;

NIS end of NIS 0 – August 22nd.

The other installments will be distributed between September and December of this year, following the official calendar.