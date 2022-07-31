Leonardo makes a mistake with Zé Felipe’s daughter and the public freaks out about the situation

Leonardo has a video that doesn’t remember his granddaughter’s name going viral again

There’s a video of Leonardo on Virginia’s channel going viral on social media. The recording in question refers to the time the singer went to participate in a conversation with his daughter-in-law and son, Zé Felipe, well before the birth of Maria Alice.

He was invited to answer some fan questions. At one point in the recording, he just didn’t know his granddaughter’s name and that was funny at the time, and it’s gone viral again now on social media.

The moment came after a question about the couple’s daughter who is about to be born. In the question, the internet user wanted to know if Leonardo would take Mali, abbreviation for Maria Alice, for a walk when she was born. So, the sertanejo wanted to know: “What is this, Mali?”. Virginia then explained to her father-in-law.

At the time of the video, Virginia was five months pregnant with Maria Alice. Everyone in the Costa family was excited about the arrival of their granddaughter, who is now the favorite of the whole family. Zé Felipe’s wife is even waiting for another girl.

FIGHT WITH GUSTTAVO LIMA

It’s nothing new to anyone that Leonardo and Gusttavo Lima they were great friends. The two almost never let go and took advantage of their breaks to play footvolley or even go fishing. But the sudden detachment drew attention. Many people wonder if the two are no longer friends.

To have a small dimension, even interactions on social networks have become uncommon. Apparently, the beginning of a mess in a live may have put an end to the friendship of millions of singers. The confusion ended up being exposed by Fabíola Reipert, who presents Hora da Venenosa at Balanço Geral SP.

Record’s contractor told during the program that the two singers were fighting. According to the journalist, Leonardo was not at all happy to be called an old man by Gusttavo Lima during one of the moments of the last live in which the two did. Poliana Rocha’s husband would have been upset by the controversial situation.