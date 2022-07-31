LGTQIA+ parade should bring together 100,000 people in Mosqueiro

The colors of the rainbow will shine this Sunday (31) on the island of Mosqueiro, in Belém, during the 15th edition of the LGTIQA+ Parade. The event, which is actually a manifestation for the struggle and defense of Human Rights, Justice, Citizenship and respect for the population of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transvestites, transsexuals, transgenders, queens, intersex and other denominations that represent the diversity of orientations. sexual. About 100,000 people are expected to participate in the movement.

The concentration of the event will be on Eurido Romariz street, next to the little church of Chapéu Virado, starting at noon.

Diversity will be on the island of Mosqueiro. | Fernando Sette / Ag.Belém (files)

According to the LGBTI+ Movement of Pará, the Mosqueiro Parade is one of the largest in the state and was not held for two years due to the most critical period of the covid-19 pandemic.

The return of the demonstration on the island will also take a different route from previous years, leaving Chapéu Virado and heading to Praça do Aeroporto, where singer Eloy Iglesias will perform.

Prosecutor opens council against PM who shot photographer

Electric trios, Djs, Drags and digital influencer artists – among them Leona Vingativa, participate in the act. Among the VIPs will be Miss Brasil Trans Isabela Santorine and Miss Pará Gay Isabelle Sarkozy.

Eloi Iglesias will perform alongside her son at the end of the march. | Fernando Sette / Ag.Belém (files)

“We also want to invite people to attend our event, which, before being festive, is a fight in defense of social rights for the LGBTQI+ public”, said Mellannie Marques, coordinator of the parade.

Bruno Pereira and Philips are honored with wall painting

Services:

15th LGBTI+ PARADE

>> Sunday – 31

12pm – Concentration

Rua Eurico Romariz – Airport

Main attraction – Singer Eloi Iglesias