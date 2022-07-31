Linn da Quebrada performs gender affirmation surgery

Linn da Quebrada surprised his followers on social networks this Saturday (30), by showing details of a plastic surgery he performed in the last few days.

In contact with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine, the famous press office explained that she underwent a gender-affirming intervention.

On the social network, the artist published shocking images showing your face during and after the procedure. In some records, it is possible to see Linn’s skin already healing.

In the caption of the post, the former BBB wrote: “Rebirth”, “Fissure in the Fissure” and “aLiin Superstar”, referring to the singer’s new album Beyonce.

In the comments of the post, the actress and singer received messages from fans and famous friends who wished her a good recovery.

“Even more beautiful”said former BBB Vyni. “Just the beginning”, she replied. Laís Caldas also commented: “Good recovery, friend. I’m the same here”. “Did you also do feminization?”asked Linn. “I’m in the post-op like you, in recovery too”, explained the doctor.

