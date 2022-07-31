List of the 10 best selling PlayStation 2 games

The PlayStation 2 has one of the best catalogs of all time, which helped consolidate the console in the gaming market in the 2000s — and it’s no wonder it became the most commercialized in history. But do you know what are the best-selling games on the platform? No? Then you’re in the right place!

With that in mind, the MeuPlayStation listed the 10 best-selling titles of the PS2 era. And it has names for all tastes: several games from the GTA franchise, such as San Andreas and Vice City, Gran Turismo, Final Fantasy, Metal Gear Solid and much more.

Check out the full selection below — remembering that the order is from best seller to “least” sold.

Top 10 best selling PlayStation 2 games

1. GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas needs no introduction. Rockstar’s game is a real blockbuster and in terms of copies sold on the PlayStation 2, it is alone at the top of the list with 17.33 million of units sold worldwide.

Units sold in the US — 7.89 million

Units sold in the UK — 1 million

Units sold in Japan — 557,132

Total — 17.33 million

2. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

Before Gran Turismo 4, another game in the series had already been a huge success on Sony’s sixth generation of consoles. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec sold over 14.89 million of copies on PlayStation 2.

Units sold in North America — 7.14 million

Units sold in Europe — 5.85 million

Units sold in Asia — 1.9 million

Total — 14.89 million

3. Gran Turismo 4

The commercial and critical success of Gran Turismo 3 helped to increase the hype for Gran Turismo 4. The game sold over 11 million of copies and ended the Gran Turismo series on PS2 with a flourish, as the sequel, GT 5, was released exclusively on PS3.

Units sold in North America — 3.47 million

Units sold in Europe — 6.83 million

Units sold in Asia — 1.45 million

Total — 11.76 million

4. GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City expanded the series and focused on a plot in the best Scarface style, Brian De Palma’s cinematic classic, reaching almost 10 million of units sold. The sequel brought more depth to the characters and a much more alive world – it was a natural evolution of the third game in the franchise.

Units sold in the US — 8.2 million

Units sold in the UK — 1 million

Units sold in Japan — 601,445

Total — 9.8 million

5. Final Fantasy X

Released in the 2001 holiday season, Final Fantasy X was the first FF to hit the PlayStation 2 — and it was a critical success, selling over 8.5 million of copies. The game brought many new features to the series, such as voice acting and 3D models with pre-rendered scenarios.

Units sold in the US — 2.77 million

Units sold in the UK — 200,000

Units sold in Japan — 3.3 million

Total — 8.5 million

6. GTA III

GTA III revolutionized not only the Rockstar series, but also the gaming industry due to its very dynamic open world — becoming one of the pioneers in this regard. The third title in the franchise sold more than 8.1 million of copies on PlayStation 2.

Units sold in the US — 6.65 million

Units sold in the UK — 1 million

Units sold in Japan — 455,455

Total — 8.1 million

7. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

The Metal Gear Solid franchise, created by Hideo Kojima, was a tremendous success on Sony’s consoles. The second game, which is considered by many to be the best in the saga, sold more than 7 million of units on PlayStation 2.

Units sold in the US — 2.3 million

Units sold in the UK — 3000,000

Units sold in Japan — 1.3 million

Total — 7 million

8. Final Fantasy XII

The second title in the series in this top 10, Final Fantasy XII has sold over 6 million of copies on PlayStation 2. The game brought several improvements and bet on open world exploration, in addition to the possibility of controlling the camera angle and a more dynamic battle system.

Units sold in the US — 1.7 million

Units sold in Europe — 1.1 million

Units sold in Japan — 2.6 million

Total — 6 million

9. Tekken 5

Tekken 5 is one of Bandai Namco’s most praised fighting games, not only for its great cast of fighters, but also for its graphic and technical quality for the time. It was so successful that it received ports for PSP and arcades later. The game sold over 6 million of units around the world.

Units sold in the US — ~1.7 million

Units sold in Europe — 4 million

Units sold in Japan — 357,064 million

Total — 6 million

10. Kingdom Hearts

Rounding out the top 10 best-selling games on PlayStation 2, Kindgom Hearts sold over 5.9 million of units. Square Enix bet on a huge crossover with characters from the Disney universe — and won the hearts of many fans around the world.

Units sold in the US — 3.5 million

Units sold in Europe — 100,000

Units sold in Japan — 2 million

Total — 5.9 million

Did you like the list of the best selling PlayStation 2 games? Comment below which one is your favorite!