Liter of fuel will be sold to distributors for HOW MUCH?

The price of gasoline had the second decrease in a row in the same week. The liter of fuel will go from R$3.86 to R$3.71, a reduction of R$0.15 per liter, equivalent to 3.88%. The previous reduction was R$0.20, or 4.92%. The price of diesel has not changed.

Petrobras also announced the drop in the prices of aviation kerosene, aviation gasoline and asphalt. The company said it seeks to balance its prices with global values. The consequent reductions accompany the devaluation of oil in the international market.

The final price, which is passed on to consumers at gas stations, is the result of a sum of values ​​involving distributors’ and resellers’ margins, plus taxes, in addition to the value of the ethanol that is mixed into the gasoline sold in Brazil.

New guideline for pricing

The Petrobras Board of Directors announced the new guideline for setting fuel prices, the novelty is on account of an “additional layer of supervision”, but does not change the pricing policy adopted by the company.

The international price parity (PPI) adopted by Petrobras in 2016 tries to match the price of fuel sold by the company with international market values.

The price of a barrel of oil and the exchange rate directly influence the increase or reduction of gasoline passed on to distributors and consequently to the pump at gas stations.

Thus, if the price of oil decreases, but the dollar continues to rise steadily, the end consumer may not notice significant changes when it comes to fueling. Recalling that aviation kerosene, aviation gasoline and asphalt undergo monthly price adjustments.

See too: APPROVED: Petrobras’ first reduction in the price of Gasoline in 2022

Petrol price at the gas station pump

In addition to oil and exchange rates, the price of gasoline sold at the gas station pump also includes taxes. One of the main taxes is the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which recently had cuts in the states and contributed to the fall in the values ​​that reach the final consumer.

The gasoline that arrives at gas stations is made up of a mixture made up of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol. Therefore, the state-owned company’s share of the consumer price, which was previously R$2.81, is now R$2.70 per liter.

See too: Check all the RULES to receive the Gasoline Aid; installments will be R$ 300?