Liverpool beat Manchester City to win the FA Super Cup

The game that opened the 2022/23 season of English football showed that Liverpool and Manchester City maintained the good football presented in the last year. In an intense game with chances for both sides, the red team prevailed, winning today (30) 3-1 at King Power Stadium, in Leicester, to secure the FA Super Cup title.

The two best teams in England today have shown that the holidays have not reduced the intensity of their games. With a better start, the Reds opened the scoring with 21′ of the first half, with a shot from outside the area by Alexander Arnold. City pressed, but went to the locker room with a partial defeat.

In the final stage, Guardiola’s star shone. fuck and Julian Álvarez participated in the bid that secured the equalizer in the 24th minute. On the field, an offside was called, but VAR analyzed it for about three minutes and confirmed the goal. However, Klopp also showed his brilliance with the entry of Darwin Núñez, who came in well, scored the third goal in stoppage time and even headed the ball that led to the penalty for Liverpool’s second goal, also scored after lengthy analysis by the video referee. In the charge, at 37′, Salah sent it to the net.

stubborn

Haaland and Firmino dispute the ball during City v Liverpool, for the FA Super Cup Image: Publicity/England Super Cup

The final between Liverpool, champions of the FA Cup, and City, winners of the Premier League, served as a stand-off between the teams that were the protagonists of English football last season. The Reds also won the FA Cup and were runners-up in the Premier League, with just one point less than first place (93-92).

The teams met three times last season, with two 2-2 draws in the Premier League and a 3-2 victory for Jürgen Klopp’s side that eliminated the Citizens in the FA Cup semi-final.

rough start

With five minutes in, Salah made a good move down the right and hit the net from the outside. In the sequence, De Bruyne responded in an individual throw through the middle, but his shot was deflected and went out in a corner.

Very busy, the game took just 21 minutes to have the score opened. After a good exchange of passes, Alexander-Arnold received on entry into the free area. With time, he calibrated his foot and even had a deflection in Aké to take away any chance of defending goalkeeper Ederson.

City presses

At a disadvantage, the Manchester team launched the attack. Haaland, who made his first official match with City, beat the marking on strength and hit hard for Adrián’s defense. Mahrez had two chances, but he was offside in the first, at 30′, and kicked very weakly in the second he had, at 39′. He even complained about a penalty in the sequel.

Ederson saves City

After Manchester found it difficult to attack in the opening minutes of the second half, Liverpool occupied the attacking field and stopped Darwin Núñez, who was also making his first official match at the new club. The striker came on at 13′, replacing Firmino, who didn’t have a great performance.

At 14′, he advanced at speed to the left and kept asking for a penalty from the Brazilian defender, however the referee already signaled offside. At 18 ‘, he came out in front of the archer and tried a cavadinha, but Ederson avoided the goal, putting his face in front of the ball on the way out of the goal.

VAR delays City’s goal

Manchester managed to equalize in the 24th minute. Foden was thrown in the area, and Adrián hit clothes. Opportunist, Julián Álvarez, another newcomer, shared with the goalkeeper and kept the ball, leaving everything the same.

However, on the field, the marking was offside for Foden. The VAR review took about three minutes – above English standards – to check and change the marking, validating the goal.

Penalty for Liverpool also slows VAR

At 39′, Darwin Núñez headed alone into the area and the ball hit Rúben Dias’ arm before reaching goalkeeper Ederson. The striker kept complaining about the penalty and, when the ball went out, the referee went to the video monitor to give the clear penalty.

In the charge, Salah hit the left corner of Ederson, who jumped well, but could not reach the ball to avoid the goal.

Núnez scores third

Highlight of the match, the Uruguayan had his good performance in the second half crowned with a goal in stoppage time. Salah crossed from the right, Robertson fixed it and he, free of marking once again, headed in to swell the net and leave for the celebration.

Haaland stops on the beam

Unlike the others, Haaland’s debut was erased. The best chance came when the game was already 3 to 1, but the attacker, in the small area, sent the ball on the crossbar.

Final away from Wembley

Because of the final of the Women’s Euro Cup, between England and Germany, which takes place tomorrow (31), at 1 pm, the British Supercup left Wembley Stadium, in London. The traditional stage gave way to Leicester’s home, King Power Stadium.

next games

The next official commitments of the two clubs will already be the debut in the Premier League. The Reds face Fulham on Saturday (6), at 8:30 am, away from home. On Sunday (7), at 12:30, City visit West Ham.

However, Liverpool still have a friendly against Strasbourg tomorrow (31), at 15:30.

DATASHEET:

LIVERPOOL 3 x 1 MANCHESTER CITY

Competition: england super cup

Date: July 30, 2022, Saturday

Time: 1 pm (from Brasilia)

Place: King Power Stadium in Leicester (ENG)

goals: Alexander-Arnold, at 21’/1st T (LIV); Julian alvarez, at 24’/2ºT (CIT); Salah, at 37’/2nd (LIV), Darwin Núñez, at 48’/2nd (LIV)

Yellow cards: Rúben Dias (CIT); Darwin Nunez (LIV)

Red card: brown

LIVERPOOL: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold (Milner), Matip, Van Dijk and Robertson; Henderson (Elliott), Fabinho and Thiago (Keita); Salah (Curtis Jones), Firmino (Darwin Núñez) and Luis Díaz (Fábio Carvalho). Technician: Jurgen Klopp.

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké and Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri and De Bruyne (Gündogan); Mahrez (Julián Álvarez), Haaland and Grealish (Foden). Technician: Pep Guardiola.