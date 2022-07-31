Loans for MEI are released! Learn how to apply for credit now

It was recently announced that the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (PRONAMPE) has released a type of loan for the Individual Micro Entrepreneur (MEI). Do you fit into this work model? Find out what the conditions are for applying for this loan.

The release of this credit can be very useful for this specific class, both so that some people can get back on their feet and so that they are able to stabilize a company that has been suffering in the face of these difficult times that everyone, entrepreneurs or not, are going through.

How does the MEI loan work?

This loan can be released in the form of credit or microcredit. There are several reasons why entrepreneurs end up hiring this type of service. The money in question can be used to boost the business, make renovations, invest in acquisitions that will improve the venture, and other things.

To begin with, it is necessary to understand that the individual microentrepreneur is an individual with CNPJ. It may seem like a strange statement, but it is important to know that he is not a legal entity, that is, a company in fact.

To apply for the MEI loan, you must first see the options available at financial institutions to decide which one best meets your needs. Currently you will have many options that will offer you a low interest rate.

To justify it, you can use different objectives, as long as they are linked to the activities performed. For example:

Purchase of equipment;

supplier payments;

Financial organization of your business.

The reason for this restriction is simple: the loan for MEI must be directed only to expansion business, so it cannot be used to resolve personal issues.

How do you get the government loan for MEI

MEIs who wish to borrow on SIM Digital will need to go to a Caixa branch or use the app. When making the request, the MEI must have these documents in hand: certificate of individual microentrepreneur condition (CCMEI) and DASN SIMEI of the last fiscal year ended with its delivery receipt.

In addition to these, of course, personal documents (RG, CPF and proof of residence) will also be requested. It is important to have a PJ account at Caixa to receive the credit in question. If you don’t have it, then take the same ones mentioned to an agency, so you can open one.

After the loan is approved, it will be credited in the PJ account and the installments will be automatically debited to the same account. In some cases, the address of the commercial establishment is also requested.

What are the conditions to apply for a loan for MEI on SIM DIGITAL

For you to get your credit approved, the MEI needs to have some requirements. See which ones: