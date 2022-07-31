Low temperatures increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and the incidence of heart attacks – News

Low temperatures, which reach, on average, 14ºC, force the human body to adapt to the cold and compress the arteries, a condition that increases the likelihood of a series of cardiovascular diseases.

As the name implies, these diseases affect the heart and blood vessels, usually for the same reason.

“These are diseases that primarily affect the coronary arteries – which supply blood to the heart muscle – and, when they become ill, with atherosclerosis, they can affect the carotid arteries (which carry blood to the brain) and cause stroke, due to lack of irrigation. ”, informs the cardiologist and director of the Clinical Unit for Chronic Coronary Diseases at InCor (Instituto do Coração, Hospital das Clínicas), Luiz Antonio Machado César.

He adds: “The same thing can happen in the aorta, which is the vessel that leaves the left heart and carries blood through its various branches and arteries to the entire body, in addition to the vessels of the lower limbs.”





Vasoconstriction, as it is known, is an intense contraction of blood vessels, done to maintain pressure on essential organs, regulate flow and prevent the body from losing heat. However, this decrease in circulation can cause failure in other organs and trigger various problems.

“If the extremities have a process of lack of blood during vasoconstriction [o quadro] becomes worse and the patient may have necrosis of the fingers”, points out the vascular surgeon and member of the Superior Council of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery – São Paulo Regional, Calogero Presti.

In addition to this case, people who already live with a disease that affects the heart or blood vessels are at greater risk of infarction.

“Patients who already have, for example, an underlying coronary disease, have a greater chance, in the cold, of infarction, [por conta do] reflex stimulation of vasoconstriction. And there is a higher mortality from myocardial infarction in winter”, warns Presti.

According to data from the INC (National Institute of Cardiology), winter can increase the risk of heart attack by 30%. Discharge is given because this constriction in a diseased artery can rupture a plaque, clog the vein and stop blood flow.

In addition, during low temperatures, according to the cardiologist, the liver produces more proteins that favor blood clotting, also facilitating obstruction.





Symptoms

According to Presti, one of the first signs that the patient has, for example, an arterial obstruction of the lower limbs, are pale and purplish fingers. In addition, there is intense cooling and pain in the extremities, together with changes in sensitivity.

“Pale, purplish fingers and pain. There is pain when walking, called intermittent claudication, which can also be intensified in winter”, informs the surgeon.

The director of Incor also claims that the symptoms can be confused with those of other diseases, but they should not be ignored, especially in the cold.





“This is perhaps the biggest problem with these diseases. The individual can have high blood pressure, arterial hypertension, and not know or feel anything, eventually have headaches, but go unnoticed. When winter arrives, he may suddenly have a heart attack without ever having had anything”, warns Machado.

The percentage of people already diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases should be informed in detail about the symptoms of a possible infarction or cerebral ischemia, for example. According to the cardiologist, two of them are chest pain and shortness of breath.





Groups of risk

The groups most likely to develop complications that should redouble attention in colder periods are the elderly, hypertensive patients, diabetics and patients who already have a diagnosed or asymptomatic coronary disease.

The age group that suffers most from the possibility of a heart attack during the winter is people over 60 years old.

In addition, smokers, overweight individuals – obesity is a risk factor for the development of high blood pressure – and those who consume alcohol at high levels should be aware.

“Older people are more likely to have cardiovascular disease, to have high blood pressure and, throughout life, they can start to have higher cholesterol. If they don’t practice physical activity, that’s another reason, obesity is another and if you join people over 65 with this profile, they are at greater risk [ainda] of having the disease, even if they never had anything”, claims the cardiologist.





Prevention

One of the main preventions is protection against the cold, through outerwear, gloves, hat, scarf and wool socks. No part of the body should be exposed, especially if the patient is from the risk group. These attitudes must be repeated inside and outside the home.

“Our houses, in Brazil, do not have central heating, they are cold. So, people really have to stay warm inside the house, [porque] there is no way to stop breathing, that is, she will inhale cold air and this also serves as a stimulus for the vessels to contract”, said Machado.

The specialist also warns that it is essential not to stop walking and eat healthier, avoiding, mainly, foods with a lot of fat.

Presti adds that individuals should drink water, as during these periods the body loses more fluid and dehydration can worsen conditions. Routine tests should also be done to analyze blood cholesterol levels in detail and control blood pressure.

“Staying active, protecting yourself very well from the cold, keeping well hydrated, well fed, this is very important,” advised Presti.

In addition, vaccination against lung infections, such as influenza and Covid-19, is essential to prevent worsening or mortality from these diseases in winter.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Carla Canteras.



Leafy greens, citrus fruits and legumes: learn which foods strengthen the immune system



