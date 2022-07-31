Luan Santana sends a message to Zé Felipe and takes over for good

Luan Santana sent an alleged indirect to Zé Felipe

Luan Santana came back with everything with a musical project ready to compete directly with Buteco, Cabaré, Garota VIP, among others. During a press conference to talk about the new challenge, the singer ended up needling some artists who are making music thinking about going viral on TikTok.

You have to see a message from Luan Santana as a great indirect for Zé Felipe. It turns out that Virgínia Fonseca’s husband released his latest songs thinking precisely about the audience of this digital platform. In fact, the singer managed to score several and several hits and started to have one of the most expensive fees in Brazil.

“I never make music thinking about TikTok, I think if you go there it’s because you went and it’s ok. Now I make a titi tutu song just to think about TiTok’s choreography limits its inspiration too much and doesn’t match what I do”, shot Luan Santana, who preferred not to mention any name.

However, netizens soon came to the conclusion that the singer’s message was for Zé Felipe. By the way, this is not the first time that Luan Santana has this kind of opinion. During an interview with Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, the singer had already detonated this type of attitude and surprised with his bold speech.

“Artists have to be very careful these days, if I can say anything with the little experience I have. I think artists can’t make songs from now on, like, stop their careers and say: ‘It’s just turning on TikTok, I’m going to make songs just for TikTok”,’ Luan Santana would have said at the time.

“Songs designed to have choreography so that they go viral on TikTok, because I don’t think anything forced works man! I think more and more people in the world we live in have to work with the truth”, Luan Santana said. The singer’s speech, by the way, ended up being seen as a message for Zé Felipe.