Luciano Bivar gives up on the Planalto and helps Lula’s project

The head of União Brasil will no longer run for president and this makes it easier for the PT to try to win in the 1st round

Deputy Luciano Bivar (União Brasil-PE) informed his fellow members that he had given up running for President of the Republic. He will seek another term in the Chamber of Deputies. The official announcement should be made this Sunday (31.Jul.2022) at the party’s state convention in Recife (PE).

The decision was based on the PT’s attempt to attract support from União Brasil to the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 1st round. Bivar was inclined to support PT, but was unable to convince members of the party, especially candidates identified with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The party’s formal support for Lula would give the PT party more advertising time on television and radio. União Brasil – a fusion of the DEM (Democrats) and PSL (Social Liberal Party) legends – is today the party with the most television time and with the most resources from the Party and Electoral Funds.

The acronym tends to remain neutral in the 2022 election, but there is a part of the legend that considers launching Senator Soraya Thronicke (MS) in the race for the Planalto Palace. She was elected in the Bolsonarista wave of 2018 and is in the middle of her term.

Party members are divided on the strategy.

Luciano Bivar strongly supported the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, who won the Planalto by being affiliated with the PSL. The acronym led by Bivar had its largest vote in history and elected a large bench for Congress (52 deputies and 4 senators). Afterwards, Bolsonaro and Bivar had a falling out and there was a breakup. Now, the former head of the PSL and now in charge of União Brasil will help, albeit indirectly, the electoral project of Lula, Bolsonaro’s main opponent.

According to the Power 360Bivar’s departure from the presidential race would give União Brasil more power to nominate Fernando Haddad’s (PT) vice-president, who is running for the governorship of São Paulo.

The governor of the state of SP, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), however, also offered the vice seat on his ticket for the party. He will seek re-election.

in the last search PowerDate, held from July 17 to 19, Bivar did not score. Lula’s advantage over Bolsonaro in the race for the Planalto is at 6 percentage points. The PT has 43% against 37% of the current president in the simulation of the 1st round.

This difference of 6 points is the smallest recorded between Lula and Bolsonaro since April 2022, when the effects of the high inflation rate and fuel prices began to be felt more vigorously.

Even so, Lula’s campaign works with the possibility of winning the elections in the 1st round. For this reason, the PT has been making gestures to attract as many allies as possible at this time.

Removing names from the presidential race also helps PT. Although Bivar did not score in polls, it is important for Lula that there are fewer candidates. Any percentage of votes that migrate to him in the final election result could be decisive for a victory in early October.

In this sense, the federal deputy and Avante’s pre-candidate for the presidency, André Janones, said on Friday (29.Jul.2022) that he was “willing” to leave the race for the Planalto Palace to support Lula. The congressman agreed to talk to the PT. They should meet in São Paulo at the end of this week.

“Yea [estou disposto a retirar a candidatura para apoiar Lula]. If not, I wouldn’t talk. I am fully aware of my size from an electoral point of view, which is micro: 1 or 2 points [nas pesquisas]. But at the same time, I am aware of the symbolism of my candidacy in this election.”declared Janones to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

