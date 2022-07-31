Luiza Ambiel tells details about having been slapped with Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega’s son

Ex-participant of Banheira do Gugu, on Domingo Legal, by SBT, Luiza Ambiel returned to talk about controversial situations that happened in the painting. The model recalled a fight she had with Marcelo de Nóbregason of comedian Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

The situation would have happened after the boy “passed his hand” on her. The famous decided to open the game during an interview with Bruno Di Simone’s channel, where she recalled this remarkable episode. During the conversation, she denied the also ex-bathtub Solange Gomes.

Participating in the current season of Ilha Record, the girl would have said that Luiza had been fired from SBT when she arrived on the board. According to the influencer, she left the attraction to make room for her colleague.

Ambiel declared that at the time there had been this fight with Carlos Alberto’s son and the program director wanted to fire her, but Gugu Liberato did not let that happen.

Luiza Ambiel recalls details of fight live on television

Returning to the past to remember these controversial moments, Luiza highlighted that the confusion happened live during the painting.

“Once the Big [que dirigia o ‘Domingo Legal’ à época] I even wanted to resign because I got slapped with Marcelo de Nóbrega, Carlos Alberto’s son, for touching me and I don’t accept lack of respect. I got slapped with him live on TV. Even so, Gugu did not accept that I was sent away”scored.

Luiza Ambiel said that Solange Gomes gave a different version to be called to the cast of A Fazenda, Record’s reality show. Gugu Libertado himself, who died in 2019, even recalled this mess in 2017.

