Lula has 13 points more than Bolsonaro in Minas, says new poll

Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has a 13.3 point advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Minas Gerais stage of the race towards the Planalto Palace. The PT has 44.8% of the voting intentions, against 31.5% of the current head of the federal executive branch. The numbers are in research by the F5 Update Data Institute, released exclusively by the State of Mines this Saturday (30/07). After the leaders, three candidates are technically tied, because of the margin of error of 2.5 points, plus or minus, of the survey. The group led by Ciro Gomes, from PDT, which adds up to 2.9%. Then come federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante), with 2.4%, and senator Simone Tebet (MDB), with 0.8%.

Another seven presidential candidates, also technically tied with each other – and also with Tebet and Janones – form the third squad of Minas Gerais’ national election. Coach Pablo Maral, from Pros, and social scientist Vera Lcia, from PSTU, have 0.6% each. Then there is the political scientist and entrepreneur Felipe d’Avila, from Novo, who has 0.2%. Maral and Vera are still tied with Ciro.

With 0.1% are economist Sofia Manzano (PCB), federal deputy Luciano Bivar (Unio Brasil) and former constituent deputy Jos Maria Eymael (DC). Leonardo Pricles, a member of the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros, Vilas e Favelas (MLB) and candidate for the Popular Unity (UP), did not score.

The survey also recorded 8.8% of undecided. Another 6.9% evaluate the possibility of voting null or blank. Abstentions correspond to 0.2% of the total number of respondents.

The numbers correspond to the stimulated cut, in which voters are asked to give their opinion from a predefined list of possible candidates.

Domilson Coelho, executive director of the F5 Update Data Institute, says that Minas Gerais will be important in the national election as it owns the second largest electoral college in the country.

For him, the state tends to reproduce the polarization seen throughout Brazil. The absence of the consolidation of an alternative name to Lula and Bolsonaro, according to Domilson, contributes to the current design.

“The voter who expected a third way name is choosing between Lula and Bolsonaro. He sees who has more sympathy or who accepts more to define the vote”, he explains.

Undecided ahead in spontaneous setting

The F5 Institute also carried out a spontaneous poll, allowing voters to freely cite the desired candidate to occupy the presidency. In this scenario, although Lula won 22.9% of the preference, there are 40.2% undecided. Bolsonaro, in turn, got 17.6% of the menes.

Other applicants are technically tied in the spontaneous scene. ahead in numerical terms, goes Ciro Gomes (1.2%). Then come Simone Tebet (0.6%), Pablo Maral (0.4%) and Andr Janones (0.3%). The other presidential candidates did not score.

Romeu Zema (New) Minas Gerais governor and reelection candidate, was mentioned by 0.1% of the participants even without being in the dispute for the Planalto. Joo Amodo, presidential candidate of Novo in the last election, obtained the same index – he will not be in the price this year.

Also, 8.5% of null/blank potentials were recorded. Another 8.1% did not respond.

Lula defeats Bolsonaro in the second round

The researchers also tested a second round with the presence of Lula and Bolsonaro. The victory in the direct confrontation of the PT, with 49.2% of the voting intentions, compared to 36.2% won by the opponent. In the wake of the clash, there are 8.9% blanks/nulls, 4.4% undecided and 1.3% abstainers.

Lula’s platform in Minas is already defined. He walks alongside the PSD, which presented the candidacies of Alexandre Kalil to the government and of Alexandre Silveira to the Senate.

At the national level, the ex-president should not have the support of the pesedistas in the first round. Despite this, it builds a front that, in addition to the PT, will have PV, PCdoB, PSB, Rede Sustentabilidade, Psol and Solidarity.

Bolsonaro, in turn, articulates a chord formed by parties linked to the Center. Next to him should be, for example, PP and Republicans. In Minas, the PL introduced Senator Carlos Viana as a pre-candidate, but has not yet made it official in terms of price. Marcelo lvaro Antnio, another liberal, wants to run for the Senate for the state – he also didn’t have his candidacy ratified.

At the same time, Romeu Zema, despite being publicly courted by Bolsonaro and admitting the possibility of a state alliance with the PL, has preached loyalty to Felipe d’Avila.

The confidence level of the results seen in the F5/EM survey is 95%. To obtain the numbers, 1,625 face-to-face interviews were carried out between the 25th and 28th of July. The poll is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-09704/2022 and BR-05714/2022.