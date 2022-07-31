Lula in Fortaleza: this election is democracy against fascism, love against hate

In an act in Ceará, former PT president made a strong speech against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and said that “in this election we will be playing the future of each of us”

247 – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participates this Saturday (30) at the Workers’ Party convention in Ceará, in a public event in Fortaleza that formalized the candidacy of deputy Elmano de Freitas for the state government and the former president. governor Camilo Santana to the Senate.

In his speech, Lula, who leads the presidential race against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that this year’s election “is not common.” What will be at stake, according to the former president, “is democracy against fascism, against authoritarianism. It’s truth against lies. It’s a party against a government. It’s love against hate. It’s solidarity against discord.”

“In this election we will be playing the future of each one of us. We will be playing the future of our fathers and mothers, our children and our teenagers. That’s why these elections are important and that’s why I’m back.” , said the PT.

