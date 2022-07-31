Lula: the people ‘beat the polls’ to Jair Bolsonaro

In a speech in Fortaleza, Lula said that Bolsonaro’s fear is not the ballot box, but the people (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Workers’ Party) Former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), presidential candidate, said this Saturday (7/30) that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is a “troglodyte”, “coward”, and that the Brazilian population “gives a beating on him at the polls” in the 2022 elections.

There are only 63 left to go to the polls. This election is no ordinary election. democracy against fascism and authoritarianism. The truth against the lie. We will be deciding the future of each one of us. And that’s why I’m back. %u2014 Lula (@LulaOficial) July 30, 2022 “We will not accept provocation. Our revenge will be in the ballot box. Bolsonaro has said every day that the ballot box is no good, the same ballot box that elected him several times. But his fear is not the ballot box, his fear is the people. beat him up in the urn”, said the candidate during the PT state convention in Fortaleza, Ceará, this Saturday morning (7/30).





Visit after split between PT and PDT in Cear

In his speech, Lula also criticized the increase in Auxlio Brasil to R$600 by the Bolsonaro government, classifying the decision as electoral and promising to create permanent measures if elected. The presidential candidate also attacked the 100-year secrecy that Bolsonaro placed on sensitive information. “The first thing I’m going to do is revoke these sigils,” she said.

The PT state convention made official the candidacy of state deputy Elmano Freitas (PT) to the state government. The convention takes place after the breakup of the 16-year alliance between PT and PDT in Ceará. The pedetistas launched Roberto Cludio (PDT) to the state government, while the petistas supported the name of the current governor, Izolda Cela (PDT). After the breakup, the PT rushed to solidify its own candidacy and form an alliance with other parties, such as the MDB.

“Camilo Santana (PT) taught a lesson in governance in Cear. Elmano Freitas will follow his path and have a great government here. It is not easy to replace Pele, but Elmano will have the best administration as an example,” said Lula. The candidate also argued that Izolda Cela “was impeached without being impeached.”