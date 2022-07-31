Lula’s checkmate in Ceará

The rupture between PT and PDT in Ceará may have generated a series of traumas and political wounds that will take time to heal.

From a strictly electoral point of view, however, it brought some advantages for Lula. The meeting held this Saturday, at the Fortaleza Events Center, is the proof.

There are separations that weaken or depress one side, but there are also those that release a lot of energy. In the case of the alliance between PT members and the Ferreira Gomes clan, the latter case occurred. The separation released forces that had apparently wanted to come to light for a long time.

The PDT also held its state convention recently, in the gymnasium of Farias Brito College. The comparison between the two events is cruel for the PDT.

The PDT event was incredibly chaotic, with party leaders jostling each other on their feet, nearly hurting themselves, sweating profusely, on a platform set up in one corner of the gym. The sound was bad, with echo. Ciro Gomes made a victimized and angry speech, criticizing the government of his own party (Izolda Celas was still with the PDT at the time he was speaking). He suggests, at the end of his speech, that former governor Camilo Santana “frequents the paths of Judas”. Something ridiculous and embarrassing. And that served as a last straw for many people. Camilo Santana, hours later, came to the networks to officially announce the rupture, launching Elmano de Freitas to the government. The next day, he met with Senator Cid Gomes, and announced the conversation on the networks, as if to say: we split up, but friendship and respect continue. Governor Izolda Cela, perhaps also as a reaction to Ciro’s rudeness at the convention, asked for disaffiliation from the PDT.

The state president of PDT-CE admitted that Cid Gomes is incommunicado and that he does not even see his whatsapps.

That is, Cid is incommunicado only to the members of the PDT-CE who accepted Ciro Gomes’ game, but not to Camilo Santana. It is important to keep this in mind.

In fact, the PDT convention was not attended by Cid and Ivo, confirming news that circulated before and after that Ciro’s brothers were dissatisfied with the way in which the succession process was conducted.

The public at the PDT event must not have reached two thousand people.

The PT convention took place in one of the largest and most modern facilities in Latin America, the Fortaleza Events Center, which belongs to the State Department of Culture. The leaders were able to speak on an organized stage, with space to move around, sit down and make their speeches with tranquility and comfort.

The public was strictly accounted for by the organizers, and reached almost 25 thousand people! The generated images are impressive.

The magnitude of the event made it clear that the leadership of Lula’s campaign decided to treat Ceará as one of its most important political bases in these elections.

Ceará has 6.8 million voters. According to a recent survey by Quaest, paid for by the PDT, Lula leads the state with 42% of spontaneous intentions, against 14% for Bolsonaro and 3% for Ciro Gomes.

For the state government, the candidate with the best spontaneous score, Captain Wagner, has only 6%.

In the stimulated, Lula has 64% of the valid votes in the state, against 20% for Bolsonaro and 12% for Ciro.

Camilo Santana made a deeply emotional speech, with a choked voice. He cried as he introduced his family. He paid a courageous tribute to Governor Izolda Cela, who, according to him, should be there, beside him. From the way he spoke, that would not be long in coming. The governor’s daughter, Luísa Cela, was walking around the event wearing a Lula shirt, and has already started announcing, in interviews, that “it is now Elmano”. The governor’s husband, PT Veveu Arruda, who was once mayor of Sobral, is tipped to be one of the coordinators of Elmano’s campaign, according to information from the Ceará press.

Izolda Cela was education secretary for the government of Ceará from 2007 to 2014, during the Cid Gomes administration.

Santana also mentioned his eternal gratitude to Senator Cid Gomes, his political godfather, saying that his friendship with him remained unshakable.

Ciro Gomes was not mentioned, but his name probably came to the minds of many of those present or spectators whenever Camilo or Lula spoke of conducting a high-level, purposeful campaign without foul attacks.

In fact, today Ciro appears on the networks talking about “the PT hate office”, and accusing the party and its militancy of “fascist” practices. Which is, of course, another irresponsibility of Ciro Gomes.

Ciro’s campaign is the dirtiest, most dishonest, aggressive and deceitful I’ve seen in many years.

Ciro has nothing more to invent about Lula and the PT. Every other day, Ciro calls Lula corrupt and ignorant, and Lula’s militancy a fascist.

Nobody is good for Ciro Gomes.

Both Ciro and his militancy play the horn of hypermoralism, and anyone who decides to support Lula is because he has sold himself out for a ministry, for the promise of a position of trust, a sum at Secom. The other day, I saw a Crist activist add one more reason: scholarship. There are people who vote for Lula thinking about… scholarships. Check it out. Perhaps many think of voting for Lula for an even more venal reason: a salary increase!

The pure in spirit, the cirists, they vote for Ciro because he alone has a project. He alone wrote a book. Buy the book!

In Ciro’s interview with Globonews, he is asked about the problems in Ceará, which are yet another indication that the former minister is not so good at politics. So he tries to justify himself in the following way: he would have a “superior reason”, “principles”, while other politicians, such as former governor Camilo Santana, would allow themselves to be corrupted by a “cargo” in the ministry. It’s an unbelievable disrespect.

Ciro’s own rudeness explains Camilo’s breakup.

Camilo was elected in 2018 with 80% of the votes, in the first round. His government is well evaluated by 61% of Ceará’s citizens, according to Quaest paid by the PDT. In the Senate polls, Camilo appears with more than 60% of voting intentions. If we remember that Ciro today has only 11% of the total votes in Ceará, according to the latest Quaest, then Camilo has almost six times more voters than Ciro in the state!

Elmano de Freitas made a good impression on me. He has a huge, frank smile. The son of a small farmer and a teacher, he speaks simply and directly. His political training, as he explained, comes from social movements that fight for land.

He seems to approach politics in a humorous and creative way. At the end of his speech, he said that he had woken up with a Roberto Carlos song in his head. He printed the lyrics and wanted to recite the verses. It was the song Amigo, a partnership between Erasmo and Roberto Carlos (Roberto wrote the lyrics and Erasmo set the music, apparently).

He recited the verses with great emotion.

Elmano also praised Governor Izolda Cela and Senator Cid Gomes.

Former President Lula spoke last. He praised Camilo Santana a lot, and gave public advice to Elmano, to always remain absolutely loyal to the former governor. It was very clear that Elmano’s choice came directly from Camilo.

What happened at the Fortaleza Events Center this Saturday will be marked in the history of Ceará and the country. The magnitude of the meeting gave it national projection.

It is almost certain that Elmano de Freitas will appear, in a few weeks, as an extremely competitive candidate. His ticket is already the one with the longest TV time, the greatest party and electoral background. In just a few days, he has already gathered a large number of allies in city halls, other parties, social movements.

The Ceará press has reported the defection of several mayors from Roberto Claudio’s campaign, many of them publicly disaffiliating themselves with the PDT, to declare support for Elmano and Lula.

The presence of Camilo Santana on Elmano’s ticket is one of his main assets. With the political strength that he has accumulated in two consecutive terms in charge of the state, Camilo will not have much difficulty taking Elmano to the second round.

As for Roberto Claudio, the tendency of his campaign, from now on, is to dehydrate. He lost the support of a state governor, who was from his own party. He lost Senator Camilo Santana. Not even Senator Cid Gomes, so far, has expressed himself in favor of his candidacy.

Roberto now only has to submit to Ciro Gomes, giving him an exclusive platform. Meanwhile, Captain Wagner, who was still thinking about making an independent campaign, centered on the idea of ​​defeating the Ferreira Gomes, is now speechless. Elmano is now the strongest alternative to defeating Ferreira Gomes. The Captain seems to have identified this change of scenery and approached Bolsonaro again. So that the campaign will also be polarized in Ceará, with the relegation of Roberto Claudio to the role of third way.

Lula gave a checkmate in Ceará. On the other side of the board, ciristas and bolsonaristas are disoriented, still not fully understanding what happened. The Bolsonaristas are even more comfortable, because they hold the presidency of the republic and have an easy speech: stir up the conservative vote and beat the PT. Ciristas from Ceará, in turn, will find it extremely difficult to beat the PT, as they have been allies of the PT for the last 16 years, and have always praised the achievements of this alliance.

With his election to the Senate guaranteed, Camilo Santana should be the de facto head of Elmano de Freitas’ campaign. The slogan, repeated by Camilo himself at the convention, speaks of a “Ceará three times stronger”, that is, a Ceará with Lula in the presidency, Elmano in the government and he, Camilo, in the Senate.

It doesn’t take a genius to predict a vertiginous growth of Elmano de Freitas between now and the election day, as his name becomes associated with Camilo, Lula and even with Izolda Cela, the governor who, despite the short time at the head of the administration, is already very dear to most people from Ceará.