Lumena earns BRL 100,000 in 10 days after starting an adult content site – Zoeira

The psychologist and former participant of the BBB 21, Lumena Aleluia, 31, says she received R$100,000 10 days after starting work on a subscription-based adult content site. The value is double the third-place prize of the reality show.

read more

In an interview with Extrapublished this Saturday (30), she commented on the challenges she faced in creating erotic content

“As I graduated as a psychologist, I did a very academic run, as a researcher. I created in my head a very prejudiced idea that my erotic side, my sensual side, it had to be denied”, she observed to the portal.

“And I realized that this year at Carnival, when I couldn’t, within an artistic proposal of Carnival that is authorized this freedom of bodies, I couldn’t. Since then, I’ve been reflecting a lot on the foundations of this insecurity and I decided to take the courage to break and question it once and for all,” he reported.

Recently, the psychologist also commented on the criticism received after announcing the new trajectory. “In a day working on a platform for adult content, have I ever received more attacks than when I was on ‘BBB’?” she wrote on Twitter.

At Big Brother Brasil, Lumena was one of the most rejected contestants, shortly after joining, in the 21st edition, with Karol Conká and criticizing participants such as Juliette and Carla Diaz.