make these settings and avoid scams with the system

Today, PIX is one of the best payment tools in the country. Since it was created, the system has been popular with Brazilians. Not only for the ease with which it works, making instant payments, but also for the free service.

The problem is that, in some cases, the Central Bank system can end up being something of financial scams. But there are some specific settings that can make this process much safer. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Settings that protect you from scams involving PIX

So the first thing to say is that these settings are important as they can improve your experience using Pix. According to the Central Bank, Brazil currently has more than 454 million keys and a total of 128 million users. That is, there are a lot of people, who may even have more than one Pix key.

In this sense, such adjustments allow the user to define the Pix limit. This measure is important to avoid the scams that happen frequently. In addition, each user can configure the PIX according to their consumption profile, especially at night, when crimes involving them are more common.

For that, it’s quite simple. You organize your daily expenses and set the PIX limit according to your needs. Then, just access the bank application where you have the PIX key and set the limit. To find out how to do this, check out the step-by-step guide below:

Open the bank application where your PIX key is registered;

Click on the PIX option;

In settings, look for the “limit” option;

After that, just change it to the value that is most prudent according to your expenses.

So, in addition to reducing the risk of scams, you get greater control over spending through Pix. Easy and safe!

