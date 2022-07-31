Man grows hair out for 2 years, makes wig for sick mother

A 27-year-old man let his hair grow more than 30 centimeters for two years to make a wig out of his own strands for his mother, who was left permanently bald after undergoing treatment to shrink a benign brain tumor.

Melanie Shaha, who lives in Arizona, had been battling a tumor in the pituitary gland, located at the base of the brain, since 2003. She had two surgeries over the course of three years, but the tumor returned after the two treatments.

Despite being benign, the tumor could not be left in the woman’s brain because of its location. Its growth could affect other parts of the organ, disrupting basic activities.

In 2017, after the tumor grew sharply for the third time, she underwent intense radiation treatment that worked but left behind.

“After three months of radiation, all my hair started to fall out, which I didn’t know would happen. The doctor said the hair wouldn’t grow back,” the woman said in an interview with Fox Business.

Seeing his mother’s plight, Matt Shaha considered donating his own hair to her, but had to wait for a few years, as Brigham Young University, where he studied, did not allow male students to have long hair.

In 2020, after graduating, he started growing his hair out to produce his mother’s wig.

Wig worn by Melanie took three months to complete Image: Melanie Shaha/Disclosure

At the end of March 2022, he finally cut his hair. The strands were sent to a company in California that specializes in creating wigs. Three months later, she arrived and the woman, who had spent four years covering her head with cloths, wore her “son’s hair” for the first time.