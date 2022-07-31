Mandy Moore will give birth without anesthesia due to autoimmune disease

Mandy Moore revealed this Friday (29) that her delivery will be completely without anesthesia. the star of This is Us (2016-2022) explained that the reason for this is because he suffers from an autoimmune disease called Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (or Immunological), known as PTI.

In an interview with Today Parents, the actress and singer shared details of her condition. “My platelets are too low for an epidural,” the actress shared. Moore and her husband taylor goldsmith are already parents of Guswhich she also gave birth without medication.

About the previous birth without anesthesia, Mandy shared that it was not a good experience. “It was horrible, but I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again,” she confessed. “I wish medication was an option – just the idea of [a anestesia] being at the table feels so good. But we will continue as we did last time.”

Mandy Moore, however, explained that she is already used to PTI. “I am fine. I just have to keep getting blood tests, having my platelet levels checked during pregnancy. They’re low, but they’ve always been low,” she said. “But I’m fine. Everything is fine.”

Recently, the singer canceled a series of shows that were scheduled to take place during this year, as she did not expect to be pregnant when she scheduled the performances.

“When we booked these dates, I wasn’t pregnant yet. Even though I thought I could handle it all, the way we traveled (too many hours on the bus and not enough rest) got me, hit its quota and made me realize it would be too challenging to continue. post on Instagram.

“I know I need to put my family and my health (and my baby’s health) first, and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for your support and for respecting my decision. I can’t wait to get back on stage and bring my music and these shows to you.”