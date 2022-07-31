Márcio Fernandes says he still doesn’t think about classification: “It’s time to celebrate” | paysandu

Paysandu beat Campinense 3-1, this Saturday, at Estádio Amigão, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Series C. This result leaves the Boogeyman very close to the quadrangular. Despite this, Márcio Fernandes, coach of the bicolor team, comments that he still hasn’t stopped to think about the classification.

– We haven’t thought about it yet. I think it’s time to celebrate this result. Starting tomorrow we will think about the Altos team, which is the next team we will play.

Despite saying that he is still not thinking about the classification, Márcio believes that Paysandu needs some pieces for the end of the competition. Remembering that the deadline for exchanging players registered in Series C ends on the 3rd. Each team had the right to register a maximum of 50 athletes until the 13th of July. After that date, clubs could only exchange a player for another already registered in Terceirona.

– We are still lacking in some options, it is important that it arrives. We have already agreed with Jean (Henrique), who is a player who plays in the role of Mikael. We didn’t have a player with Mikael’s characteristic, Wesley who makes a good marking, but he’s a little bit more second midfielder. Jean arrives to help us. We hope to have some more.

In addition to Jean Henrique, defender Naylhor was recently hired. This Saturday, the player had his first opportunity in the team. He replaced Bruno Leonardo, a defender who failed in the match against Figueirense.

– Naylhor did well in the match. He is a player who has a very good aerial ball. The Campinense team provided this condition for him. He is a player who is 1.92 tall and is very good. He made a good pair with Genilson and gave us security – emphasizes the bicolor coach.

It wasn’t just Naylhor that made the coach happy, Márcio is very satisfied with the rest of the group. He points out that it is not easy to face an opponent who is fighting relegation – Campinense is in the penultimate position.

– Congratulations to the team, we achieved a result away from home, in a difficult moment for the Campinense team. They played a very good game. They made it as difficult as possible.