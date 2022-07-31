Mariana Rios gets praise from the web when she appears wearing thong panties: ”Too beautiful!”

Mariana Rios left her fans drooling when she appeared wearing a thong panties in a devastating photo on her social networks

This Saturday, the 30th, Mariana Rios (37) caught the web’s attention by squandering her beauty on social media.

The presenter of Ilha Record published a photo wearing a top and an elegant blazer and at the bottom she appeared only with a black thong panties, which highlighted all her beauty.

In the caption, she teased her fans by writing: “Has anyone seen my skirt?“.

Quickly, the artist’s followers began to comment on the post, drooling over her beauty: “Pretty Woman!“, said one. “So beautiful!“, said another. “rocked it!“, wrote a third.

Check out the stunning photo of Mariana Rios wearing a thong:

In a daring photo, Mariana Rios covers her body with a teddy bear

Recently, Mariana Rios left netizens flabbergasted by publishing a super daring and sensual record on her social networks.

The presenter appeared in a black and white photo, wearing only panties and long socks, while covering her body with a teddy bear.

“Wonderful“, “How beautiful!“, “too sexy” and “what a knockout“, were just some of the comments the cat received on the post in question.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!