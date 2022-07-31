Mariana Rios poses in her underwear and jokes: ‘Has anyone seen my skirt?’ – famous



Success as a reality show host Record Island, Mariana Rios shared a bold click on his social networks this Saturday (30). On the occasion, the famous posted a photo in shades of black and white in which appears wearing very small panties.

In the picture, she appears taking a selfie in front of the mirror. The artist’s look also featured an open top and jacket. Nonetheless, according to the actress, one piece was missing to complement her look: the skirt.

‘Has anyone seen my skirt?’, joked Mariana Rios

Faced with the beautiful click of the famous, fs were delighted and made a point of leaving lots of compliments and loving messages for her. ‘My goodness, what a woman’, ‘Wonderful always’, ‘I’m not here… Could you please be so kind as to come get it?’were some of the reactions.

Mariana Rios reveals that she has been bullied for being thin

In time, Mariana Rios revealed during an interview with the podcast ‘Food with Freedom’what She was bullied a lot because of her thin childhood.

‘In my childhood I was very thin, I suffered and at school I was always nicknamed. As a teenager it was worse, I listened to a lot of things and felt very bad. I even went to school in two pants, a sweatshirt so I wouldn’t show my arms. It’s good that this phase has passed, today I love my body and I’m happy with it, before I didn’t like it’vented.

