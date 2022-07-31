Meet Super Carros, a company for those who enjoy sports cars

Since 2009, the tourists who drive through the mountains of Rio Grande do Sul and enjoy super sports vehicles can include a visit to the Super Carros headquarters in the itinerary. This is because the company, which is located in Gramado (RS), allows cars are rented to run at a certain mileage. Among the models available, it is possible to fulfill the dream of driving a Ferrari, for example.

The company has authentic racing cars with a beautiful, unmistakable engine roar and must be tried on the streets. Today, the company has five models in the fleet, each representing a phase of Ferrari. “Many of the customers arrive and want to drive more than one car precisely to notice the evolution offered by the Italian brand in the last 30 years”, commented André Goettert, director of Lawn Super Cars.

Check out below which Ferrari models are offered by Super Cars:

Ferrari F355 F1



Manufactured between 1994 and 1999, the F355 replaced the mythical 348. It has a 3.5-liter V8 engine with 40 valves, a six-speed automatic transmission and 381 horsepower.

Ferrari 360 Modena



Manufactured from 1999 to 2004, it took the place of the brand’s entry model in place of the F355. It is equipped with a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine (the brand’s first all-aluminium), a six-speed automatic gearbox, with shifts made by butterflies behind the steering wheel, and 400 horsepower.

Ferrari F430

Produced between 2004 and 2010, the F430 was the model that took the place left by the F360 Modena. It has a cleaner design than the previous ones, but it doesn’t come cheap in terms of power: the 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine produces 490 horsepower, which is used by the six-speed automatic transmission.

Ferrari California



The model was manufactured from 2008 to 2017, and has a particularity that is the 2+2 configuration. That is, it has an interior for four people. With the adoption of this rear seat, the engine leaves the central position and will occupy the front of the car.

Ferrari Portofino

This is the last option of Super Cars for those who want to drive a Ferrari, being the newest and most powerful model of the Italian brand. It has a 3.9-liter V8 Turbo engine, six-speed automatic transmission and 600 hp of power.