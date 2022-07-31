Microsoft document defending the acquisition of Activision Blizzard appears on the internet

Microsoft is going through a long process to convince agencies around the world that its nearly $70 billion purchase will not create a monopoly and will not harm consumers. How will she do this? Well if you are curious to know then we have some information.

Resetera user @Idas reviewed the document that Microsoft entered for the New Zealand (are 81 pages), and while some parts are absolutely confidential, others are public.

Below are some Microsoft advocacy topics to get the acquisition approved:

Microsoft claims to have 24 studios of first-party games. Until then we counted as 23, but the company included the developers of the popular Windows “Solitaire”. THE tecent is mentioned 23 times in the document! Remembering that she is the company in the gaming world with the highest revenue, so it would be no different. In addition Sony is also being considered along with its new PS Plus offering that competes with Xbox Game Pass. Lots of references to gaming industry newbies (apple, Netflix, amazon, Goal, Google, Nvidiaetc), how easy it is nowadays to start a studio and create a super successful game even with just one developer (eg Flappy Bird is mentioned). – valve and epic are also frequently mentioned as post-transaction competitors. – Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and candy Crush represented 82% of Activision Blizzard’s net revenue in 2021. This may represent that these franchises will be cross-platform, but the others may be exclusive. – The Japanese competitors are not many, in fact it is the Nintendo and Bandai Namco, no mention of SEGA, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, etc. In fact, they also include roblox or CD Projectt RED as competitors. It makes economic and legal sense because CD Projeckt RED was Europe’s most valuable gaming company in 2020 and Roblox had around 190 million average monthly players in 2021. Another important topic was online advertising, cloud services and merchandising are also relevant markets for this acquisition, but we do not believe that the transaction will cause competition problems in these markets. They also say that there is nothing unique in games developed and published by Activision Blizzard that is “mandatory” to rival PC and console video game distributors. So that a new competitor can do what they do and succeed (this is true, but not everyone has 3000+ developers working on a single IP).

Well, these are some of the arguments that Microsoft is using to get the acquisition approved. Note that the company wants to show how the market has many competitors and that is far from creating a monopoly with it.

Apparently, the FTC will have until the day August 15th to give her decision whether to approve or not, but if she is not convinced she can ask for new documents. The UK’s response is expected on the 1st of September. As such, there is a chance that some paid content from Overwatch 2 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released directly on Xbox Game Pass in October!

But beware, the deal may not be approved, new documents may be required, it may end up going to the US Courts, so it’s still not a reason to celebrate. We have to be patient that it may be close or not.

