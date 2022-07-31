Milk and eggs increasingly expensive to produce and consume; understand

As we are all realizing, milk and eggs are increasingly scarce in the market, as these items are being shipped in smaller quantities by producers, as indicated by the rupture rate of the Neogrid consultancy. There is also a survey, which is still in progress, by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (CEPEA) at the University of São Paulo (USP), showing a strong increase in prices of milk in July.

According to the survey, the unavailability of long-life milk on supermarket shelves in June was the highest achieved within a year and the second highest since January 2019. This June index was 19.4% compared to 18.8% of the previous month.

There was a drop in milk production, which has resulted in a decrease in the uptake of food by industries and also by dairy cooperatives by more than 10% in the first half of 2022 alone, which was stated by the president of the Brazilian Association of Producers of Milk (ABRALEITE), Geraldo Borges.

In addition to milk, eggs are experiencing the same problem, with a drop in supply of around 19.4% in the month of June, compared to 17% in May.

This has all been caused by a few factors:

Dryer climate, which is traditional in the off-season, which ends up harming the pastures;

The increase in the cost of producing them, due to some issues, such as the drought, War in Ukraine (which is a country where corn is imported) and also the increase in fertilizers, supplied in greater quantities by Russia;

The market that has been more attractive to trade in animal meat than in milk and eggs, especially with the rising dollar, which ended up improving export earnings.

In addition to having a reduction in the volume of milk production, the high costs of this production made many of the producers leave the activity, according to Borges.