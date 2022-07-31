Minister Ciro Nogueira is booed at PDT convention in Piauí

posted on 07/30/2022 21:54



Candidate for federal deputy Amanda Costa (PDT), who is the party’s vice president in the state, was responsible for starting the protest chorus – (credit: Reproduction/GP1)

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), was booed at the PDT convention in Piauí, this Saturday (7/30). In videos circulating on social media, the politician is greeted with shouts of “Fora Bolsonaro” at the event held at the Teresina City Council.

Candidate for federal deputy Amanda Costa (PDT), who is the party’s vice president in the state, was responsible for starting the chorus of protest against the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) ally at the venue. “Out Bolsonarista, out Bolsonaro! I withdraw, because I do not stay together with a bolsonarista”, she said.

Ciro Nogueira was accompanied by the pre-candidate for governor Silvio Mendes (União Brasil) and the pre-candidate for the Senate Joel Rodrigues (PP). At this Saturday’s event, the PDT formalized its support for the slate formed by União Brasil and PP. Amanda Costa left the place and the minister remained. Some present came to greet him after the ruckus.

